IPL 2021 PBKS Vs RR Live Cricket Full Scorecard 32th Match – IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR Live Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals won the match by 2 runs

Tyagi bowled the 20th and final over of the innings. No run was found on the first ball. Got 1 run on the second ball. Nicholas Pooran was caught on the third ball. His catch was caught by Sanju Samson. After this Deepak Hooda came to bat. Hooda could not take any run on the fourth ball. Hooda was also caught out on the fifth ball. He returned to the pavilion without opening the account. After this Fabian Allen came to bat. He could not take any run on the last ball and Punjab lost the match. In 20 overs, Punjab scored 183 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Mustafizur Rahman bowled the 19th over of the innings. Rahman gave 4 runs in this over. Now Punjab need 4 more runs to win. After 19 overs, Punjab’s score was 182 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Maurice bowled the 18th over of the innings. Markram hit a six on the first ball of the over. Maurice gave 10 runs in this over. After 18 overs, Punjab’s score was 178 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Mustafizur Rahman bowled the 17th over of the innings. Pooran hit a four on the first ball of the over. He hit a six on the third ball. Pooran took 3 runs off the fourth ball. Got a single off the last ball. After 17 overs, Punjab’s score was 168 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Maurice bowled the 16th over of the innings. Maurice gave 6 runs in this over. After 16 overs, Punjab’s score was 154 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Tyagi bowled the 15th over of the innings. Markram hit a four on the fourth ball of the over. Markram hits a four on the last ball. Tyagi gave away 6 runs in this over. After 15 overs, Punjab’s score was 148 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Ryan bowled the 14th over of the innings. Markram hit a four on the fourth ball of the over. Nicholas Pooran hit a six on the last ball. In this over, Ryan gave 16 runs. After 14 overs, Punjab’s score was 142 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Tewatia bowled the 13th over of the innings. He took the wicket of Mayank Agarwal on the last ball of the over. Livingston caught Mayank’s catch. Mayank played an excellent innings of 67 runs in 43 balls in this match. Tewatia took 1 wicket for 6 runs in this over. After 13 overs, Punjab’s score was 126 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Sakaria bowled the 12th over of the innings. Rahul hit a four on the first ball of the over. On the fifth ball of the over, KL Rahul was caught out and missed a half-century. He played an innings of 49 runs. After this Aidan Markram came to bat. After 12 overs, Punjab’s score was 120 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Mahipal Lomror bowled the 11th over of the innings. Lomror gave 7 runs in this over. After 11 overs, Punjab’s score was 113 runs without losing any wicket.

Maurice bowled the 10th over of the innings. Mayank hit a six on the first ball of the over. He again hit a six on the third ball. Rahul hit a four on the fourth ball. Mayank hits a four on the last ball. After 10 overs Punjab score 106 runs without losing any wicket.

Tewatia bowled the 9th over of the innings. Mayank hit a four on the third ball of the over. Tewatia gave away 9 runs in this over. After 9 overs, Punjab’s score was 81 runs without losing any wicket.

Tyagi bowled the 8th over of the innings. Mayank hit a four on the first ball of the over. Mayank hit fours on the second and third balls. After 8 overs, Punjab scored 72 runs without losing any wicket.

Rahul Tewatia bowled the 7th over of the innings. Mayank hit a four on the fourth ball of the over. Tewatia conceded 8 runs in this over, including a run wide. After 7 overs Punjab score 57 runs without losing any wicket.

Mustafizur Rahman bowled the sixth over of the innings. Mayank hit a four on the third ball of the over. Rahman gave 8 runs in this over. After 6 overs, Punjab’s score was 49 runs without losing any wicket.

Chris Morris bowled the fifth over of the innings. Rahul took 2 runs on the first ball of the over. He took a single on the second ball. Mayank took a single off the fourth ball. Got 1 run on the last ball too. After 5 overs Punjab score 41 runs without losing any wicket.

Sakaria bowled the fourth over of the innings. Rahul hit a four on the first ball of the over. He hit a six on the second ball. On the third ball, Rahul again hit a six. With this, Rahul completed 3000 runs in IPL, as well as 18 sixes of this season. 1-1 runs were scored on the fourth, fifth and sixth balls. After 4 overs Punjab score 35 runs without losing any wicket.

Karthik Tyagi bowled the third over of the innings. KL Rahul hit a four on the fourth ball of this over. Tyagi gave a total of 7 runs in this over. After 3 overs Punjab score 16 runs without losing any wicket.

Chetan Sakaria bowled the second over of the innings. Sakaria gave 5 runs in this over. The Punjab batsmen have not been able to hit a single boundary so far. After 2 overs Punjab score 9 runs without losing any wicket.

Captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal came to open for Punjab Kings. On the other hand, Mustafizur Rahman bowled the first over of the innings for Rajasthan. Mustafizur Rahman gave away 4 runs in the first over.

000000000000000000000000000000000000000000

Arshdeep bowled the 20th and final over of the innings. Sakariya hit a four on the fourth ball of the over. However, on the very next ball, Arshdeep caught and bowled Sakariya. After this Karthik Tyagi also got bowled on the last ball. Rajasthan Royals scored 185 runs in 20 overs. Now Punjab will have to score 186 runs to win.

Shami bowled the 19th over of the innings. On the very first ball of the over, he clean bowled Rahul Tevatio. After this Chetan Sakaria came to bat. Sakariya opened his account by taking 1 run on the second ball of the over. Chris Morris was also out on the fifth ball of the over. Makram took his catch. After 19 overs, Rajasthan Royals score 178 runs for the loss of 8 wickets.

Arshdeep bowled the 18th over of the innings. Lomror was out on the very first ball of the over. He played a stormy innings of 43 runs in 17 balls. After this Chris Morris came to bat. In this over, Arshdeep took one wicket for a total of 7 runs. After 18 overs, Rajasthan Royals score 175 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Shami bowled the 17th over of the innings. Ryan took 2 runs on the second ball of the over. But he was caught out on the third ball. Markam took his catch. After this Rahul Tewatia came to bat. Tevatia opened his account by taking 1 run on the fifth ball. In this over, Shami took one wicket for 3 runs. After 17 overs, Rajasthan Royals score 167 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Deepak Hooda bowled the 16th over of the innings. Lomror hits a six on the first ball of the over. He again hit a six on the second ball. He hit a four on the third ball. Lomror took 2-2 runs on the fourth and fifth balls. He again hit a four on the last ball, after 16 overs, Rajasthan Royals scored 164 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Harpreet bowled the 15th over of the innings. He took Jaiswal’s wicket on the second ball of the over. Jaiswal is caught out. Mayank took his catch. Jaiswal played a fine innings of 49 runs in 36 balls. After this Riyan Parag came to bat. In this over, Harpreet took 1 wicket for 4 runs. After 15 overs Rajasthan Royals score 140 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Rashid bowled the 14th over of the innings. Lomror hit a six on the fifth ball of the over. He also hit a six on the last ball. Rashid gave 13 runs in this over. After 14 overs, Rajasthan Royals score 136 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Harpreet bowled the 13th over of the innings. Single-single runs were scored on all the balls of the over. The Rajasthan batsmen could not hit any boundary in this over. After 13 overs, Rajasthan Royals score 122 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Arshdeep bowled the 12th over of the innings. Livingston took 2 runs on the first ball of the over. He hit a four on the second ball. Livingston again took 2 runs on the third ball. Livingston hit a six on the fourth ball. Livingston was caught on the fifth ball. Livingston scored 25 runs in 17 balls. After this Mahipal Lomror came to bat. After 12 overs, Rajasthan Royals score 116 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Harpreet Brar bowled the 11th over of the innings. Liam Livingston took 1 run on the second ball of the over. Jaiswal also took a single off the third ball. Livingston again took a single on the fifth ball. Jaiswal hit a four on the last ball. After 11 overs, Rajasthan Royals score 101 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Ishan bowled the 10th over of the innings. Single-single runs came off the first four balls of the over. Jaiswal hit a four on the fifth ball. After 10 overs Rajasthan Royals score 94 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Rashid bowled the 9th over of the innings. Jaiswal hit a six on the third ball of the over. Rashid gave 10 runs in this over. After 9 overs, Rajasthan Royals score 86 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Ishan bowled the eighth over of the innings. On the very first ball of the over, he took the wicket of Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson. KL Rahul caught Samson’s catch. Sanju could score only 4 runs. After this Liam Livingston came to bat. Livingston hit a four on the fifth ball of the over. After 8 overs, Rajasthan Royals score 76 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Adil Rashid bowled the seventh over of the innings. Jaiswal hit a four on the second ball of the over. He hit a six on the fourth ball. Rashid gave 11 runs in this over. After 7 overs, Rajasthan Royals score 68 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Arshdeep bowled the sixth over of the innings. Rajasthan Royals got the first blow on the third ball of the over. Lewis is caught out. Mayank took his catch. Lewis played an excellent innings of 36 runs in 21 balls. After this captain Sanju Samson came to bat. He opened his account by taking 2 runs. Got 1 run on the last ball. After 6 overs, Rajasthan Royals score 57 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Deepak Hooda bowled the fifth over of the innings. Jaiswal hit a four on the first ball. He took 1 run on the second ball. No runs were found on the third and fourth balls. Lewis hit fours on the fifth and sixth balls. After 5 overs Rajasthan Royals score 53 runs without losing any wicket.

Ishan bowled the fourth over of the innings. Jaiswal took one run on the first ball. Lewis hit a four on the second ball. He also hit a four on the third ball. Lewis again hit a four on the fifth ball. He also hit a four on the last ball. After 4 overs Rajasthan Royals score 40 runs without losing any wicket.

Shami bowled the third over of the innings. Lewis hit a four on the fifth ball of the over. Shami gave a total of 5 runs in this over. After 3 overs Rajasthan Royals score 23 runs without losing any wicket.

Ishan Porel bowled the second over of the innings. Lewis hit a six on the last ball of the over. Ishaan conceded 9 runs in this over. After 2 overs Rajasthan Royals score 19 runs without losing any wicket.

Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal came to open for Rajasthan Royals. On the other hand, Mohammed Shami bowled the first over of the innings for Punjab Kings. Jaiswal hit a four on the fifth ball of the over. He also hit a four on the last ball. Shami gave away 9 runs in the first over.

Punjab Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Rajasthan Royals will bat first.

In the second phase of IPL 2021, the 32nd match of the tournament is being played between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Both the teams have a long list of great batsmen. KL Rahul’s captaincy team Punjab Kings is at the sixth position in the points table. On the other hand, the Royals team led by Sanju Samson is at the fifth position in the points table. Royals and Punjab have come face to face 22 times. Samson’s team has won 12 times while Rahul’s team has won 10 times.

Also read- IPL 2021: Shameful record registered in the name of AB de Villiers, names of Gaumat Gambhir and Suresh Raina also in the list

Both teams are as follows

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (Captain, Wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shah Rukh Khan, Fabian Allen/Adil Rashid, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami.

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Liam Livingstone, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dubey, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Karthik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakaria/Jayadev Unadkat.