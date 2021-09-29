IPL 2021-pollard Aggregate 300 Wickets And 10000 Runs In T20 Cricket – IPL 2021: Kieron Pollard achieved a special achievement in T20 cricket, becoming the first player in the world to do so

In the second phase of IPL 2021, the match was played between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings on Tuesday. In this match, Mumbai defeated Punjab by 6 wickets. At the same time, during this match, Mumbai Indians legend Kieron Pollard made a unique record of T20 in his name. Pollard took the wickets of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul of Punjab Kings in this match. With this, he has become the first cricketer in the world in T20 cricket to have more than 10,000 runs and 300 wickets in T20 cricket. Pollard is the best all-rounder in T20 cricket.

Achieved this achievement in 565th match

This great West Indies player Pollard has achieved this special achievement in his 565th match of T20 cricket. Pollard has more than 11 thousand runs in his name in T20 cricket. Pollard played an important role in the victory in the IPL 2021 42nd match played on Tuesday. He took the wickets of Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul and Chris Gayle in the same over. With this, Pollard also made a big record in his name. Till now no cricketer in the world is even close to this record.

Pollard to captain West Indies in T20 World Cup

Pollard has been entrusted with the responsibility of captaining the West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2021 to be held in UAE and Oman in October-November. At the same time, Kierona Pollard participates in franchise T20 leagues in many countries of the world. He plays for Mumbai Indians in IPL. Apart from this, he has played for teams like Adelaide Strikers in Australia, Melbourne Renegades, Barbados Tridents in West Indies league, Cape Cobras in South Africa, Dhaka Dynamites in Bangladesh, Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings in Pakistan.

300 wickets in the name of these players in T20

Pollard now holds the record for taking 300 wickets in T20 cricket. With this, Pollard has become the first player in the world to score 10,000 runs and take 300 wickets in T20 cricket. Before Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir, Sunil Narine, Lasith Malinga, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Shahid Afridi and Andre Russell have taken 300 wickets in T20 cricket.