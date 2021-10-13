IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 Live Cricket Match DC Vs KKR To Be Played Today at 7:00 pm | Check Scorecard, Live Updates, Live Streaming

How to watch live streaming and live updates of the match?

When and where will today’s match take place?

IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 Match Delhi Vs – Check Live Streaming Today: You can watch the live telecast of this match on various channels of Star Sports Network. You can watch the live streaming of this match on Hotstar.

IPL 2021 Live Qualifier 2 Match DC VS KKR, Live Streaming Today: The teams of Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders are facing each other in the second qualifier of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2021. Whoever wins today will face Chennai Super Kings in the title match on October 15.

In today’s match, both the teams will fight for a place in the final. While Delhi Capitals lost in the final last year, KKR will be putting all their efforts to play the title match after 7 years.

This match of Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders is to be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Toss time is 7:00 PM. This is the third match of IPL 2021 playoff.

The live coverage of the match can be seen on various Star Sports channels Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar. You can also check live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of this IPL 2021 match on Jansatta.com.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Playing 11 IPL 2021 Qualifier 2: Here’s the playing 11 of today’s match

Significantly, in Qualifier 1, Delhi Capitals had to face a 4-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings. Now is the time to use the opportunity again to reach the finals. Rishabh Pant will also try to take his team to the final for the second time in a row by winning against KKR.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) entered Qualifier 2 by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets in the final over of the Eliminator match. If they win today, after 2014 they will now play in the final. KKR had earlier won the IPL title in 2012 and 2014.