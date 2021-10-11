IPL 2021: RCB star players Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera leave bio-bubble | IPL 2021: Two star players left RCB just before playoff, Virat Kohli will suffer

New Delhi: IPL 2021 playoff matches have started now. In the first qualifier of this tournament, MS Dhoni’s CSK defeated Delhi Capitals to make it to the final. Today Virat Kohli’s RCB is clashing against KKR in the Eliminator match. But just before this match, two RCB players left him.

These two players are out

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday allowed all-rounder Wahindu Hasaranga and pacer Dushmanta Chamira to leave the team’s bio-bubble to join the Sri Lankan squad for next week’s T20 World Cup qualifiers. RCB had named Hasranga and Chameera in the squad for the second leg of the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in place of Australians Adam Zampa and Daniel Sams.

running out of team

While Hasranga played two matches, Chamira did not get a place in the playing 11 even in one match. These two will not be available for the IPL Eliminator between RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders. RCB tweeted, ‘Vahindu Hasaranga and Dushmant Chamira have left RCB’s bio bubble as they have to join the Sri Lankan squad for the T20 World Cup Qualifiers. It said, ‘We wish them both the best and express our gratitude for their professionalism and hard work during IPL 2021.’ Sri Lanka were placed in Group A in the World Cup and will play their first match in the qualifiers on 18 October against Namibia in Abu Dhabi.

Here is the tournament schedule

In the first round there will be 12 matches between 8 teams. Four of these (top two from each group) will qualify for Super 12. Four of the eight teams (Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Namibia, Oman, Papua New Guinea) will qualify for the Super 12 by making it to the top eight ranked T20 teams.

After this 30 matches will be played in the Super 12 phase. Which will start from October 24. In Super 12, the teams will be divided into two groups of six each. These matches will be played at three venues in the UAE – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. This will be followed by three knockout matches – two semi-finals and one final.