IPL 2021 RCB Vs PBKS Live Cricket Full Scorecard 48th Match – IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: RCB’s good start, Kohli-Padikkal pair in form

Ravi Bishnoi bowled the fourth over of the innings. Padikkal hit 2 fours on the third and last ball. Bishnoi gave a total of 10 runs in this over. After 4 overs, RCB score 34 runs without losing any wicket.

Arshdeep bowled the third over of the innings. Padikkal hit a six on the first ball and a four on the second ball. Arshdeep gave a total of 13 runs in this over. After 3 overs, RCB score 24 runs without losing any wicket.

Mohammed Shami bowled the second over of the innings. Shami gave a total of 6 runs in this over. After 2 overs, RCB score 11 runs without losing any wicket.

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal came to the ground to open for RCB. On the other hand, Adam Markram bowled the first over of the innings for Punjab. Kohli hit a four on the second ball. Markram gave away five runs in the first over.

RCB won the toss and decided to bat first. Punjab Kings will bowl first.

The 48th match of the league in IPL 2021 is being played today between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings. Kohli-led side RCB have 14 points from 11 matches. After winning today’s match, RCB will secure a place in the playoffs. With this, the chances of the team finishing top-2 will also increase significantly. Whereas Punjab Kings have 10 points. If Punjab has to face defeat in today’s match, then it will be very difficult for the team to finish in the last-4.

Punjab must win

KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings need to win both their remaining matches. A win against KKR must have boosted the confidence of Punjab. At present, there is a competition between four teams including Punjab to become the fourth team of the last four in the points table. These include Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. Punjab’s net run rate is still better than Mumbai and Rajasthan, but Kolkata is ahead of them in this matter.

The teams are as follows-

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, George Garten, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (Captain & Wk), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Aidan Markram, Honrikage, Sarfaraz, Shah Rukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami