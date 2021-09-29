IPL 2021- RCB Vs RR Live Cricket Full Scorecard 43th Match – IPL 2021, RCB vs RR Live Cricket Score: Rajasthan’s good start, Lewis-Jaiswal pair in form

IPL 2021 Live Score, RCB vs RR Live Cricket Score Online: Virat Kohli-led team would like to maintain the same momentum against Rajasthan Royals. RCB would almost certainly like to secure a place in the playoffs by defeating Rajasthan.

Harshal Patel bowled the fifth over of the innings. Lewis hit a four on the second ball of the over. He hit a six on the fifth ball. Harshal gave a total of 13 runs in this over. After 5 overs Rajasthan score 52 runs without losing any wicket.

Garten bowled the fourth over of the innings. Lewis hits a six on the first ball of the over. Lewis hit a four on the fourth ball. He hit a six on the fifth ball. Garten conceded 18 runs in this over. After 4 overs Rajasthan score 39 runs without losing any wicket.

Glenn Maxwell bowled the third over of the innings. Jaiswal hit a six on the second ball of the over. Lewis hit a four on the fourth ball. Maxwell gave a total of 11 runs in this over. After 3 overs Rajasthan score 21 runs without losing any wicket.

Mohammad Siraj bowled the second over of the innings. Jaiswal hit a four on the last ball of the over. Siraj gave a total of 5 runs in this over. After 2 overs Rajasthan score 8 runs without losing any wicket.

Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal came for the opening from Rajasthan. On the other hand, George Garten bowled the first over of the innings for RCB. Garten conceded just 3 runs in the first over.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and decided to bowl first. Rajasthan will bat first.

The 43rd match of IPL 2021 is being played today in Dubai between the teams of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. RCB’s spirits are high after beating Mumbai Indians. The Virat Kohli-led side would like to maintain the same momentum against Rajasthan Royals. RCB are third in the points table with 12 points from 10 matches. RCB would like to beat Rajasthan to almost ensure a place in the playoffs. At the same time, Rajasthan Royals have 8 points.

This has been the record of both the teams

So far 23 matches have been played between the two in IPL. RCB has won 11 of these matches. Whereas Rajasthan has won 10 matches. 2 matches were inconclusive. RCB beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets in the first leg of IPL 2021. At the same time, RCB did not have a good start in the second leg and had to face two consecutive defeats in the second leg.

The teams are as follows –

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Dan Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garten, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C&W), David Miller/Liam Livingston, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakaria, Karthik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman