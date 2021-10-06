IPL 2021 RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Full Scorecard 52nd match

IPL 2021 Live Score, RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online: The 52nd match of IPL 2021 season is being played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi today. RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli will have nothing on his mind except a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 52nd match of the IPL season in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. RCB still have two games to go and a win in both will take them to 20 points and a realistic chance to top the points table. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, will fight for their pride and will aim to end the disappointing season with a win.

RCB vs SRH Live Scores: Pitch Report

Former England opener Nick Knight has said in his pitch report that ‘the overhead conditions are excellent and this is the driest pitch ever. Some cracks are developing, we have hot weather and dry winds, so this might help the cutters and spinners a little more. Variations are important, you’ll get more grip on the surface.

Experts back RCB

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels that the match against SRH will be easy for RCB and there will be a lot of pressure on Chennai Super Kings to break into the top two. Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris feels CSK are likely to finish in the top two but he too backed RCB to beat SRH today. Can the Hyderabad franchise prove him wrong? Will decide the toss in a while.