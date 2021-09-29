IPL 2021- Rishabh Pant Break Sehwag Record Of Highest Run Scorer For DC

IPL 2021: Delhi will face KKR on Tuesday. In this match, KKR defeated Delhi by 3 wickets but Pant made a record in this match.

IPL team Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant is performing well in the current season of the league. Delhi Capitals, led by Pant, are second in the points table with 16 points. Delhi needs to win just one match to make it to the playoffs. On Tuesday, Delhi faced KKR. In this match, KKR defeated Delhi by 3 wickets but Pant made a record in this match. Pant has become the highest run-scorer for Delhi Capitals. In this case, he has also left behind Virender Sehwag.

Sehwag breaks record

Pant performed well while playing against KKR in Tuesday’s match. He scored 39 runs in this match. With 39 runs in this match, Pant has become the highest run-scorer for Delhi. Pant has played 79 matches for Delhi Capitals in IPL, scoring 2390 runs at an average of 36. This includes one century and 14 half-centuries. During this, Pant has hit 214 fours and 109 sixes. At the same time, Virender Sehwag has also played for Delhi in the IPL. He has scored 2382 runs for Delhi. This includes runs from IPL and Champions League T20.

Also read- IPL 2021: At the age of 40, Dhoni made a big record in his name, left Karthik behind too

Sehwag scored so many runs in IPL

Virender Sehwag has played 79 matches for Delhi in IPL, scoring 2174 runs at an average of 29. In this he scored one century and 15 half-centuries. At the same time, he scored 208 runs in 7 matches of the Champions League at an average of 35. It also includes 2 fifties. However, the Champions League has not been played since 2014.

Also read- IPL 2021: Kieron Pollard achieved a special achievement in T20 cricket, became the first player in the world to do so



Three Delhi batsmen scored more than 2 thousand runs

In the history of IPL, only three batsmen have scored more than 2,000 runs for Delhi. Apart from Rishabh Pant and Virender Sehwag, Shreyas Iyer’s name is also included in these players. Shreyas Iyer has played 82 matches for Delhi so far. In this, Iyer has scored 2291 runs at an average of 32. Iyer has also scored 16 half-centuries in these innings. Apart from these three batsmen, no other batsman has been able to touch the figure of 2 thousand runs.