IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant hits One Hand Six on Shardul Thakur Full toss, Fans Said, Very Hard, CSK vs DC | Rishabh Pant hit a great six with one hand, fans said – ‘Very hard’

New Delhi: Batting against Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier of IPL 2021 (IPL 2021), Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant played an important innings at a critical moment.

Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten fifty

Rishabh Pant scored 51 runs in 35 balls at a strike rate of 145.71 and remained not out till the end. During this, the captain of Delhi Capitals hit 3 fours and 2 sixes and took the team’s score to 172/5.

Pant’s ‘One Hand Six’

Meanwhile, the most discussed is the six of Rishabh Pant, which he applied with one hand. Chennai Super Kings (Chennai Super Kings) pacer Shardul Thakur tossed the foot toss ball in the air and sent it across the boundary for 6 runs.

On this One Hand Six of Rishabh Pant, cricket fans have created great memes on social media. One person wrote, this is a habit that everyone does not come and does not have their own caste, other users wrote, very hard, let’s have a look at some such selected tweets.

