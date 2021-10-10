IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant hits One Hand Six on Shardul Thakur Full toss, Fans Said, Very Hard, CSK vs DC | Rishabh Pant hit a great six with one hand, fans said – ‘Very hard’
New Delhi: Batting against Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier of IPL 2021 (IPL 2021), Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant played an important innings at a critical moment.
Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten fifty
Rishabh Pant scored 51 runs in 35 balls at a strike rate of 145.71 and remained not out till the end. During this, the captain of Delhi Capitals hit 3 fours and 2 sixes and took the team’s score to 172/5.
Pant’s ‘One Hand Six’
Meanwhile, the most discussed is the six of Rishabh Pant, which he applied with one hand. Chennai Super Kings (Chennai Super Kings) pacer Shardul Thakur tossed the foot toss ball in the air and sent it across the boundary for 6 runs.
— Maqbool (@im_maqbool) October 10, 2021
Fans went crazy on Twitter
On this One Hand Six of Rishabh Pant, cricket fans have created great memes on social media. One person wrote, this is a habit that everyone does not come and does not have their own caste, other users wrote, very hard, let’s have a look at some such selected tweets.
#CSKvDC
Rishabh Pant hitting six with one hand pic.twitter.com/QPJ2cVaJvW
— Tejas Dange (@irony_boi10) October 10, 2021
Rishabh Pant’s one-handed sixes be like #Qualifier1 | #IPL2021 | #YehHaiNayiDilli | #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/VJwFE7cURf
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 10, 2021
When it comes to hit one handed sixes#RishabhPant : pic.twitter.com/o2hjBZnR9Z
— Shubham Pal (@Shubham79117516) October 10, 2021
Well played Rishabh pant, what a mature knock champ
Rishabh Pant 51(35) 3fours 2 sixs 145.71#CSKvDC #qualifier1 pic.twitter.com/XUuD6tiQH8
— Afzal _ 77 (@AfzalBadshah8) October 10, 2021
Rishabh Pant One Handed Six… Never Ending Love story….
.
.#CSKvDC l #qualifier1 pic.twitter.com/KxnYMiDt0O
— (@viratian_ammar) October 10, 2021
IPL 2021: Watch – Rishabh Pant’s Outrageous One-Handed Six Off Shardul Thakur https://t.co/WlM4yTkgcW
— Dr. Durgesh sisodiya (@DrDurgeshSisodi) October 10, 2021
