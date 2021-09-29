IPL 2021-Rohit Sharma Completes 1000 Runs Against KKR In IPL

IPL 2021: Playing against KKR, Rohit Sharma made a big record in his name. Before this no batsman has been able to do such a thing in IPL.

In the second leg of IPL 2021, a match was played between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. In this match, KKR beat Mumbai by 7 wickets. Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma also came out to play in this match. Rohit did not play in the last match against Chennai. Playing against KKR, Rohit Sharma made a big record in his name. Rohit has become the first batsman to score 1000 runs against any one IPL team. Before this, no batsman has been able to do such a thing in the IPL. Rohit Sharma completed his 1000 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders.

David Warner second

Rohit needed just 18 runs to achieve this feat against KKR. Rohit scored 33 runs against KKR on Thursday. While talking about the other batsmen included in this list, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Warner is at number two. Warner has scored 943 runs against Punjab Kings. Warner is also at number three. Warner has also scored 915 runs against Kolkata. At number four is Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli has scored 909 runs against Delhi Capitals.

Rohit completed 5500 runs in IPL

Rohit Sharma made another achievement while playing against KKR. Rohit has also completed 5500 runs in IPL. Rohit made this record his name as soon as he scored 20 runs. Rohit has become the third batsman to score 5500 runs in IPL. Earlier, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have also completed 5500 runs in IPL. Virat Kohli has scored 6081 runs in IPL so far. While Shikhar Dhawan has scored 5619 runs.

This record also happened in the name of Sunil Narine

Opening against KKR, Rohit Sharma gave Mumbai a great lead. Rohit played an innings of 33 runs. KKR bowler Sunil Narine took the wicket of Rohit. Shubman Gill took the catch of Rohit Sharma. Sunil Narine got the Man of the Match award. Along with this, Narine also made a record in his name in this match. He dismissed Rohit for the seventh time in the IPL. This is the highest in the league. Earlier Zaheer Khan has dismissed MS Dhoni and Sandeep Sharma has dismissed Virat Kohli seven times in IPL. Narine dismissed Rohit for the ninth time overall in T20.