IPL 2021 Schedule: Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the second phase; The second phase of IPL 2021 will start from September 19 in the UAE; MI vs CSK in UAE: First match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in UAE, second half thriller to start from September 19

The wait for the second phase of the 2021 season of IPL, the largest T20 league in the world, has come to an end. The tournament will resume in the UAE from September 19. The first match will be between Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians and Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. The IPL was suspended in India on May 4 after several cases of Kovid-19 infection surfaced in a biologically safe environment.

ANI’s BCCI official confirmed the dates. The source said- Yes, we are resuming the competition with the match between MI-CSK on September 19. Qualifiers 1 and 2 will be played on October 10 and 13, while eliminators will be played on October 11. The full schedule of the remaining games will be announced soon.

Last week, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jai Shah had officially informed that the board has decided to hold the league in the UAE. Shah met with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE Ministry of Culture, Youth and Social Development and Khalid Al Jaruni.

The BCCI secretary posted the photos on Twitter and captioned the post – the second part of the IPL will be held in the UAE. Thank you Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan and Khalid Al Jaruni for your friendship. Together we will face challenges.

The 14th edition of the IPL will end in the UAE. The BCCI is confident that even if the T20 World Cup is played before it starts, more and more foreign players will be available for the tournament. The dates for this year’s CPL T20 have been revised following discussions between the BCCI, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the Cricket West Indies (CWI). The CPL will now start on August 26 and end on September 15. “This year’s tournament will be played in St. Kitts and Nevis, with all 33 matches taking place at Warner Park,” the official said in a statement.

