IPL 2021 SRH vs MI Live Cricket score updates, Abu Dhabi, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharna, Kane Williamson | IPL 2021 SRH vs MI: Mumbai lost even after winning against Hyderabad, Rohit’s army out of playoff race

New Delhi: In the IPL 2021 match, Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians defeated Manish Pandey’s team Sunrisers Hyderabad by a big margin, but won it 5 times. proved insufficient for the champion.

Mumbai win by 42 runs

Batting first, Mumbai Indians made a huge score of 235 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. In response, Sunrisers Hyderabad could only score 193 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. Rohit Sharma’s team won this match by 42 runs.

.@mipaltan seal a 42-run win over #SRH! A solid performance with the bat sets up a fine victory for the @ImRo45-led unit in Abu Dhabi. #VIVOIPL #SRHvMI Scorecard https://t.co/STgnXhy0Wd pic.twitter.com/Ted3wkiyQp — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 8, 2021

Ishaan and Surya ka Jalwa

Ishan Kishan scored a brilliant 84 runs in 32 balls at a strike rate of 262.50, during which he hit 11 fours and 4 sixes, while Suryakumar Yadav scored 82 runs in 40 balls at a strike rate of 205.00. Played in which 13 fours and 3 sixes were hit.

boss of toss

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first and called Sunrisers Hyderabad to bowl. This decision of Rohit wrote the script of his team’s victory.

Mumbai’s playoff dream shattered

Mumbai Indians won 7 out of 14 matches and secured 14 points in IPL 2021 but in the points table they lagged behind Kolkata Knight Riders in terms of run rate. KKR entered the playoffs with the fourth position, while MI had to be content with the fifth position.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jimmy Neesham, Krunal Pandya, Piyush Chawla, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Manish Pandey (capt), Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddharth Kaul, Umran Malik and Abhishek Sharma.