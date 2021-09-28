IPL 2021 SRH Vs PBKS Live Cricket Full Scorecard 37th Match – IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Punjab beat Hyderabad by 5 runs in thrilling match

The 20th and final over of the innings was bowled by Ellis. Holder hit a six on the second ball of the over. He took 2 runs on the fifth ball. Took 1 run off the last ball. In 20 overs, Hyderabad scored 120 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Punjab Kings won by 5 runs.

Arshdeep bowled the 19th over of the innings. Rashid Khan was caught on the first ball of the over. After this Bhuvneshwar Kumar came to bat. In this over, Arshdeep took 1 wicket for 4 runs. After 19 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 109 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.

Shami bowled the 18th over of the innings. Holder hit a six on the second ball of the over. Shami gave 9 runs in this over. After 18 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 105 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Arshdeep bowled the 17th over of the innings. Wriddhiman Saha was run out on the first ball of the over. Saha scored 31 runs. In this over, Arshdeep took 1 wicket for 4 runs. After 17 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 96 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Ellis bowled the 16th over of the innings. Holder hit two consecutive sixes on the first and second balls of the over. Ellis gave a total of 16 runs in this over. After 16 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 91 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Bishnoi bowled the 15th over of the innings. Jason Holder hit a six on the fifth ball of the over. Bishnoi gave 11 runs in this over. After 15 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 75 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Harpreet bowled the 14th over of the innings. Harpreet gave 4 runs in this over. After 14 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 64 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Bishnoi bowled the 13th over of the innings. On the second ball of the over, Bishnoi bowled Kedar Jadhav. Jadhav played an innings of 12 runs. After this Abdul Samad came to bat. Bishnoi also dismissed Samad on the last ball. Chris Gayle took his catch. After 13 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 60 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Harpreet bowled the 12th over of the innings. Harpreet gave away 9 runs in this over. After 12 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 56 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Bishnoi bowled the 11th over of the innings. Bishnoi gave 4 runs in this over. After 11 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 47 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Ellis bowled the 10th over of the innings. Ellis conceded 4 runs in this over. After 10 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 43 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Harpreet bowled the 9th over of the innings. Harpreet gave 7 runs in this over. After 9 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 39 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Ravi Bishnoi bowled the 8th over of the innings. Manish Pandey hit a four on the second ball of the over. Bishnoi bowled Manish Pandey on the last ball. After 8 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 32 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Harpreet Barad bowled the 7th over of the innings. The bowlers of Punjab have kept the pace of Hyderabad runs. Harpreet Braad gave away 5 runs in this over. After 7 overs Hyderabad score 25 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Arshdeep bowled the sixth over of the innings. Arshdeep gave 5 runs in this over. After 6 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 20 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Shami bowled the fifth over of the innings. Punjab bowlers are bowling well. Shami conceded just 3 runs in this over. After 5 overs Hyderabad score 15 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Nathan Ellis bowled the fourth over of the innings. Punjab bowlers are bowling well. Ellis conceded just 2 runs in this over. After 4 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 12 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Shami bowled the third over of the innings. On the first ball of the over, he clean bowled Kane Williamson. After this Manish Pandey came to bat. Shami bowled excellently and took 1 wicket without giving any run. After 3 overs, Hyderabad score 10 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Arshdeep bowled the second over of the innings. Wriddhiman Saha hit a four on the last ball of the over. Arshdeep gave 8 runs in this over. Bou Hyderabad score of 2 overs 10 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha came to open for Sunrisers Hyderabad. On the other hand, Mohammad Shami bowled the first over of the innings for Punjab. David Warner was caught on the third ball of the very first over. After this Kane Williamson came to bat. In the first over, Shami took 1 wicket for just 2 runs.

Bhuvneshwar bowled the 20th and final over of the innings. Ellis hits a six on the second ball of the over. However, Ellis was caught out on the third ball itself. This time Ravi Vishnoi came to bat. Barad hit a four on the fifth ball. In 20 overs, Punjab scored 125 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Sunrisers have to score 126 runs to win.

The 19th over of the innings was bowled by the holder. In this over, Holder gave 7 runs, after 19 overs, Punjab’s score was 111 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Bhuvneshwar bowled the 18th over of the innings. Bhuvneshwar bowled brilliantly and gave 4 runs in this over. After 18 overs, Punjab’s score was 104 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Rashid Khan bowled the 17th over of the innings. Rashid bowled brilliantly and gave only 3 runs in this over. After 17 overs, Punjab’s score was 100 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Jason Holder bowled the 16th over of the innings. Deepak Hooda was caught on the fourth ball of the over. Hooda scored 13 runs. After this Nathan Ellis came to bat. In this over, Holder took 1 wicket for 4 runs. After 16 overs, Punjab’s score was 97 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Abdul Samad bowled the 15th over of the innings. Markram was caught on the fourth ball of the over. Markram played an innings of 27 runs. After this Harpreet Barad came to bat. Hooda hit a four on the last ball of the over. After 15 overs, Punjab’s score was 93 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Khaleel Ahmed bowled the 14th over of the innings. Markram hit a four on the second ball of the over. Khaleel gave a total of 10 runs in this over. After 14 overs, Punjab’s score was 84 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Rashid Khan bowled the 13th over of the innings. Rashid gave a total of 6 runs in this over. After 13 overs, Punjab’s score was 74 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Sandeep Sharma bowled the 12th over of the innings. Nicholas Pooran hit a six on the third ball of the over. Pooran was caught out on the fourth ball itself. After this Deepak Hooda came to bat. In this over, Sandeep took 1 wicket for 10 runs. After 12 overs, Punjab’s score was 68 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Rashid Khan bowled the 11th over of the innings. Chris Gayle was out lbw on the fourth ball of the over. Gayle scored 14 runs. After this Nicholas Pooran came to bat. In this over, Rashid took 1 wicket for 3 runs. After 11 overs, Punjab’s score was 58 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Khaleel Ahmed bowled the 10th over of the innings. Chris Gayle hit a four on the first ball of the over. Khaleel gave 10 runs in this over. After 10 overs, Punjab’s score was 55 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Rashid Khan bowled the 9th over of the innings. Markram hit a four on the last ball of the over. Rashid gave 6 runs in this over. After 9 overs, Punjab’s score was 45 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Jason Holder bowled the 8th over of the innings. Holder gave 7 runs in this over. The Punjab batsmen could not hit any boundary in this over. After 8 overs, Punjab’s score was 39 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Khaleel Ahmed bowled the 7th over of the innings. In this over, Khaleel Ahmed gave only 3 runs while bowling excellently. After 7 overs, Punjab’s score was 32 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Sandeep bowled the sixth over of the innings. In this over, Sandeep gave only 2 runs while bowling well. After 6 overs, Punjab’s score was 29 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Jason Holder bowled the fifth over of the innings. He took the wicket of KL Rahul on the very first ball of the over. Rahul played an innings of 21 runs. After this Chris Gayle came to bat. Holder also took the wicket of Mayank Agarwal on the fifth ball. Williamson took his catch. After this Aidan Markram came to bat. In this over, Holder took 2 wickets for 1 run. After 5 overs, Punjab’s score was 27 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Bhuvneshwar bowled the fourth over of the innings. Rahul hit a four on the fifth ball of this over. Bhuvneshwar gave 7 runs in this over. After 4 overs Punjab score 26 runs without losing any wicket.

Sandeep bowled the third over of the innings. Sandeep gave 6 runs in this over. After 3 overs Punjab score 19 runs without losing any wicket.

Bhuvneshwar bowled the second over of the innings. KL Rahul hit a four on the third ball of the over. Bhuvneshwar gave 10 runs in this over. After 2 overs Punjab score 13 runs without losing any wicket.

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal came to open for Punjab Kings. On the other hand, Sandeep Sharma bowled the first over of the innings for Sunrisers. Sandeep conceded just 3 runs in the first over.

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and decided to bowl first. Punjab Kings will bat first.

In the second phase of IPL 2021, 37th of the tournament is being played between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad are almost out of the race for the playoffs. Sunrisers had lost to Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. Sunrisers have lost 7 matches in 8 matches. Sunrisers are at the bottom with just two points.

Punjab will have to avoid defeat

On the other hand, Punjab will have to avoid defeat to stay in the race for the playoffs. Punjab lost the match by two runs against Rajasthan Royals. Punjab have 6 points from 9 matches and are in 7th position.

Here are the two teams-

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C&W), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aidan Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Vishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis