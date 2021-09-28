IPL 2021 SRH Vs RR Live Cricket Full Scorecard 40th Match – IPL 2021, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score: Hyderabad beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets

Rahman bowled the 19th over of the innings. Williamson hit a four on the second ball of the over. On the third ball, he hit a four of victory. Hyderabad won the match by 7 wickets.

Sakaria bowled the 18th over of the innings. Abhishek hits a six on the first ball of the over. Williamson hit a four on the fifth ball. Sakaria gave a total of 16 runs in this over. After 18 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 159 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Mustafizur Rahman bowled the 17th over of the innings. Rahman gave a total of 4 runs in this over. After 17 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 143 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Sakaria bowled the 16th over of the innings. Sakaria gave a total of 8 runs in this over. After 16 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 139 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Chris Morris bowled the 15th over of the innings. Abhishek Sharma hit a four on the second ball of the over. Morris gave a total of 7 runs in this over. After 15 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 131 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Chetan Sakaria bowled the 14th over of the innings. Sakaria gave 5 runs in this over. After 14 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 124 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Mustafizur Rahman bowled the 13th over of the innings. Williamson hit a four on the third ball of the over. On the last ball, Garg was dismissed without opening an account. After 13 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 119 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Chetan Sakaria in the 12th over of the innings. Jason Roy was caught on the last ball of the over. Jason scored 60 runs in 42 balls. After this Priyam Garg came to bat. After 12 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 114 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

11th over of the innings, Rahul Teotia. Jason Roy hit a six on the second ball of the over. He hit fours on the third and fourth balls. Jason completed his fifty. He again hit a four on the last ball. Tewatia gave a total of 21 runs in this over. After 11 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 111 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Lomror bowled the 10th over of the innings. Williamson hit a six on the fifth ball of the over. In this over, Lomror gave a total of 9 runs. After 10 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 90 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Tewatia bowled the 9th over of the innings. Tewatia gave a total of 6 runs in this over. After 9 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 81 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Lomror bowled the 8th over of the innings. Lomror gave a total of 7 runs in this over. After 8 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 75 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Rahul Tewatia bowled the 7th over of the innings. Tewatia gave a total of 5 runs in this over. After 7 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 68 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Mahipal Lomror bowled the sixth over of the innings. He took the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha on the very first ball of the over. Sanju Samson stumps him. Saha played an innings of 18 runs. After this Kane Williamson came to bat. Kane Williamson opened his account by hitting a four on the second ball. In this over, Lomror took one wicket for a total of 6 runs. After 6 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 63 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Chris Morris bowled the fifth over of the innings. Jason Roy hit 2 fours on the third and fifth balls of the over. Jason hit a four on the last ball too. Chris Morris gave a total of 18 runs in this over. After 5 overs Hyderabad score 57 runs without losing any wicket.

Mustafizur Rahman bowled the fourth over of the innings. Jason Roy hit a four on the third ball of the over. 4 runs from leg bye on the fourth ball. Jason hit a four on the fifth ball. After 4 overs Hyderabad score 39 runs without losing any wicket.

Unadkat bowled the third over of the innings. Saha hit a four on the fifth ball of the over. Unadkat gave a total of 12 runs in this over. After 3 overs Hyderabad score 26 runs without losing any wicket.

Chris Morris bowled the second over of the innings. Morris gave a total of 6 runs in this over. After 2 overs Hyderabad score 14 runs without losing any wicket.

From Hyderabad side, Wriddhiman Saha and Jason Roy came to the field to open. On the other hand, Jaydev Unadkat bowled the first over of the innings for Rajasthan. Saha hit a four on the last ball of the over. Unadkat gave 8 runs in this over.

Siddharth Kaul bowled the 20th over of the innings. Samson was caught out on the second ball of the over. Samson played an innings of 82 runs in 57 balls. After this Riyan Parag came to bat. On the fourth ball, Riyan Parag was dismissed without opening the account. In 20 overs, Rajasthan scored 164 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. Hyderabad need 165 runs to win.

Bhuvneshwar bowled the 19th over of the innings. Bhuvneshwar gave a total of 7 runs in this over. After 19 overs, Rajasthan’s score was 160 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

The 18th over of the innings was bowled by the holder. Samson hit a four on the first ball of the over. Holder gave a total of 10 runs in this over. After 18 overs, Rajasthan’s score is 153 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Bhuvneshwar bowled the 17th over of the innings. Samson hit a four on the second ball of the over. Bhuvneshwar gave a total of 10 runs in this over. After 17 overs, Rajasthan’s score is 143 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Siddharth Kaul bowled the 16th over of the innings. Samson hit a four on the first ball of the over. With this, Sanju Samson’s half-century was completed. Samson hit a six on the third ball. He again hit a six on the fifth ball. Kaul gave a total of 20 runs in this over. After 16 overs, Rajasthan’s score is 133 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Rashid bowled the 15th over of the innings. Samson hit a six on the first ball of the over. Rashid gave a total of 11 runs in this over. After 15 overs, Rajasthan’s score is 113 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Jason Holder bowled the 14th over of the innings. Lomror hit a six on the fourth ball of the over. Holder gave a total of 10 runs in this over. After 14 overs, Rajasthan’s score is 102 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Rashid Khan bowled the 13th over of the innings. Lomror hit a four on the third ball of the over. Rashid gave a total of 9 runs in this over. After 13 overs, Rajasthan’s score is 92 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Siddharth Kaul bowled the 12th over of the innings. In this over, Kaul gave only 2 runs while bowling well. After 12 overs, Rajasthan’s score is 83 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Rashid Khan bowled the 11th over of the innings. Liam Livingston was caught on the first ball of the over. After this Mahipal Lomror came to bat. Samson hits a four. In this over, Rashid took 1 wicket for a total of 4 runs. After 11 overs, Rajasthan’s score is 81 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Abhishek Sharma bowled the 10th over of the innings. Samson hit a four on the second ball of the over. Abhishek gave a total of 9 runs in this over. After 10 overs, Rajasthan’s score is 77 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Sandeep bowled the 9th over of the innings. Jaiswal hit a six on the third ball of the over. However, on the fourth ball, Sandeep clean bowled Jaiswal. Jaiswal scored 36 runs in 23 balls. After this Liam Livingston came to bat. After 9 overs, Rajasthan’s score is 68 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Jason Holder bowled the 8th over of the innings. In this over, Holder gave only 3 runs while bowling well. After 8 overs, Rajasthan’s score is 60 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Rashid Khan bowled the 7th over of the innings. Jaiswal hit a four on the last ball of the over. Rashid gave a total of 8 runs in this over. After 7 overs, Rajasthan’s score is 57 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Siddharth Kaul bowled the sixth over of the innings. Samson hit two consecutive fours on the second and third balls of the over. Kaul conceded 12 runs in this over. After 6 overs, Rajasthan’s score is 49 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Jason Holder bowled the fifth over of the innings. The Rajasthan batsmen could not hit any boundary in this over. Holder gave a total of 4 runs in this over. After 5 overs, Rajasthan’s score 37 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Bhuvneshwar bowled the fourth over of the innings. Sanju Samson hit a four on the second ball of the over. Jaiswal hit a four on the fifth ball. Bhuvneshwar gave a total of 11 runs in this over. After 4 overs, Rajasthan’s score was 33 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Sandeep bowled the third over of the innings. Jaiswal hit fours on the third and fifth balls of the over. Sandeep gave a total of 11 runs in this over. After 3 overs Rajasthan score 22 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Bhuvneshwar bowled the second over of the innings. Lewis was caught on the first ball of the over. After this Sanju Samson came to bat. Bhuvneshwar bowled excellently and bowled this maiden over and took 1 wicket. After 2 overs, Rajasthan’s score is 11 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal came on the field for the opening of Rajasthan Royals. On the other hand, Sandeep Sharma bowled the first over of the innings for Hyderabad. Lewis hit a four on the third ball of the over. Jaiswal hit a four on the last ball. Sandeep conceded 11 runs in this over.

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to bat first. Sunrisers Hyderabad will bowl first.

In the second phase of IPL 2021, the teams are trying their best to stay in the race for the playoffs. The 40th match of the tournament is being played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals today. Where Rajasthan have a chance to stay in the race for playoffs and move up in the points table, Hyderabad team would like to stay in the race for playoffs. Against Rajasthan, captain Kane Williamson can replace former captain David Warner with Jason Roy. Rajasthan is currently at number seven in the points table with eight points. Rajasthan would like to win this match and remain in the race for the playoffs.

Teams—

Rajasthan Royals: Samson (captain/keeper), Evin Lewis, Yashasvi, Lomror, Livingston, Ryan, Tewatia, Morris, Unadkat, Sakaria, Mustafizur

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Williamson, Jason Roy, Saha, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Holder, Samad, Rashid, Bhuvneshwar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul