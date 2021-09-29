IPL 2021-sunrisers Hyderabad Player Natarajan Tests Covid 19 Positive

IPL 2021 was postponed midway in May due to Corona. This decision was taken after some players and support staff were found to be Corona positive. Now the remaining matches of this tournament are being played in UAE. 31 matches are to be played in the second phase. However, now the shadow of Corona is hovering over the second phase of IPL 2021. The match is to be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, but before the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler T Natarajan has been found to be Corona positive. However, it is being told that the match will start on time.

Medical team monitoring

There was doubt over the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals to be played on Wednesday evening after T Natarajan was found to be Corona positive. However, the BCCI has made it clear that the match between the two teams will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on time. At the same time, the players and staff members of the team who came in contact with T Natarajan have been kept in isolation. Along with this, the medical team is monitoring.

NEWS – Sunrisers Hyderabad player tests positive; six close contacts isolated. More details here – https://t.co/sZnEBj13Vn #VIVOIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2021

These people of the team were isolated

After T Natarajan was found corona positive, the medical team identified those who came in contact with Natarajan. The medical team has identified six members, including batsman Vijay Shankar, team manager Vijay Kumar, physiotherapist Shyam Sundar J, Dr Anjana Vannan, logistics manager Tushar Khedkar and net bowler Periyasamy Ganesan. All these people have been isolated.

RT-PCR test done by other team members

While issuing a release, the BCCI said that Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan has been found to be Kovid-19 positive in the RT-PCR test. Natarajan has isolated himself from the other players of the team after the test report was found positive. At the same time, RT-PCR test of other people who came in contact with Natarajan was also done, in which the report of all has come negative. In such a situation, today’s match will be played on time only.