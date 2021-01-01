IPL 2021: The biggest T20 master came to Rajasthan, RCB also showed strength

Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday included South Africa’s left-arm wrist spinner Tabrez Shamsi in the UAE for the rest of the Indian Premier League season starting September 1.

Shamsi is the number one T20 bowler

Shamsi Royals, the world’s number one T20 international bowler in the ICC rankings, will be the second option to join the team. Shamsi, 31, who represents The Titans in South African domestic cricket, made his international debut for South Africa in 2017 during a bilateral series against England.



Also played for RBC

Left-arm leg-spinner Shamsi has taken 32 wickets in 27 ODIs and 45 wickets in 39 T20 internationals. In the IPL, Shamsi has taken three wickets in four matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Bangalore team had included him in the squad as a substitute in the 2016 season.



Andrew Tye said – I’m disappointed

Australian fast bowler Andrew Tye, who returned home with a Covid-19 squad in the first leg of the IPL, said he would not be available for the rest of the season. The tie was disappointing as Australia could not get a place in the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. He is disappointed not to be able to play for the rest of the IPL season.



Livingstone also left

“I am disappointed that I will not be able to reunite with the Royals family this year, but like all other fans I will be happy for the team,” Roy said. In addition to the tie, the Royals’ Liam Livingstone also returned to England in April, citing fatigue in a biologically safe environment.