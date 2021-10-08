IPL 2021: These Mumbai Indians players dissapoint fans this season, Ishan, Hardik, Pollard, Boult, Bumrah |

New Delhi: IPL 2021 has gradually reached its final stage now. Soon the playoff battle will start in this tournament and the fans may not see the five-time champion Mumbai Indians in this this time. Mumbai, which is considered to be the most successful team of IPL, has deteriorated this year and the situation is that even this champion team has to depend on other teams to reach the last 4. Many players have had a hand in spoiling Mumbai’s rhythm this year.

These players became ‘guilty’ of defeat

Ishaan Kishan: One of the major reasons behind the failure of Mumbai Indians has been the flop of their middle order. Especially with the performance of young batsman Ishan Kishan, captain Rohit Sharma has been very upset. Ishaan’s bat has been completely silent in the second phase of the IPL. After which he was dropped from the team. Ishaan had scored the most runs for Mumbai in the last season, but he has proved to be a villain for his team this year.

Bolt and Bumrah: Mumbai Indians’ star bowler Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have flopped in this IPL season. Bumrah has taken 17 wickets in 12 matches, but the batsmen also beat him fiercely. Bolt has taken 12 wickets in 12 matches. Bolt has also looted a lot of runs. This is a big reason why Mumbai is lagging behind in this season, otherwise both these bowlers used to keep the batsmen of the opposing team in their noses.

Hardik and Pollard: The middle order batsmen of Mumbai Indians have sunk the team this year. Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard’s bat has remained silent throughout the season. Due to which the team has not been able to score even a big score. Pollard and Hardik always used to save the team from drowning, but this year both the dashing all-rounders have not been able to do anything special. Hardik hasn’t even bowled this year.

How to qualify Mumbai now?

Qualifying for Mumbai Indians in the playoffs will not be easy. If Mumbai has to qualify, then it will have to win the remaining two matches at any cost. At the same time, they also have to pray that Rajasthan Royals and KKR also lose their remaining matches. This is because now the run rate will help in qualifying to a great extent.