IPL 2021-Umran Malik Bowls Fastest Delivery By An Indian Pacer

In IPL 2021, the 49th match of the league was played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. KKR defeated Hyderabad in this match. However, a young bowler from Sunrisers Hyderabad made a record in this match. This young fast bowler made his name in the record books by putting the ball at a stormy speed in the very first match itself. In this match, Umran Malik became a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s playing XI for the first time. During the match, Umran Malik became the fastest Indian bowler to bowl this season.

Ball bowled at a speed of 151.03 kmph

Against KKR, Hyderabad bowler Umran Malik bowled the ball at a speed of 151.03 km/h. It was the fastest ball bowled by an Indian bowler this season. Apart from this, Dumran also bowled at the speed of 149 and 150 kmph during the match. At the same time, in the case of bowling the fastest ball this season, Mohammad Siraj of RCB is at number two. Siraj has bowled the ball at a speed of 147.68 kmph. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed is at number three in this list. He bowled the ball at a speed of 147.38 kmph.

Played only 2 matches for Hyderabad before debut

Umran Malik was born in Jammu and Kashmir. The 21-year-old bowler Umran Malik played just two matches in the IPL before making his debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad. This includes one match List A and one T20 match. Umran played the first T20 match for the Jammu and Kashmir team this year against Railways in January. At the same time, in the month of February, he played a first-class match against Bengal.

Lockie Ferguson is the Fastest Bowler of IPL 2021

On the other hand, Lockie Ferguson is the fastest bowler of IPL 2021. KKR bowler Lockie Ferguson has bowled the fastest ball this season among Indian bowlers and foreign bowlers. Ferguson has bowled the ball at a speed of 152.75 kmph. On the other hand, Enrique Norkhiye of Delhi Capitals is at number two. Norkhiye bowled the ball at a speed of 151.71 kmph. The name of Sunrisers’ Umran Malik has been registered in the third place.