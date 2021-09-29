IPL 2021-Virat Kohli 66 Runs Away To Score 10000 Runs In T20

IPL 2021: Virat Kohli can have a big record in today’s match. At the same time, Virat Kohli is playing his last IPL season as the captain of RCB.

IPL 2021: In the second phase of IPL, the match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played today. This match between the teams of Dhoni and Kohli will be played at the ground of Sharjah. Royal Challengers Bangalore had a disappointing performance in the last match. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings, captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is performing consistently well. At the same time, Virat Kohli can have a big record in today’s match. At the same time, Virat Kohli is playing his last IPL season as the captain of RCB. Recently, Kohli announced that he will step down from the captaincy of RCB in the next season.

Kohli is close to the record

Virat Kohli is close to completing the 10,000 runs mark in T20 cricket. Kohli needs only 66 runs to make this record. Kohli has so far scored 9934 runs in 312 matches between 2007 and 2021 in international cricket and league cricket. If Kohli scores 66 runs in today’s match, he will become the first Indian player to score 10,000 runs in T20Is. Apart from this, he will become the fifth player in the world to do so.

These batsmen scored 10 thousand runs in T20

West Indies legend Chris Gayle is at number one in completing the 10,000 runs mark in T20 cricket. Chris Gayle has scored 14261 runs in 446 T20 matches between 2005 and 2021. The second number is Kieron Pollard, who has scored 11174 runs in T20. Shoaib Malik is at number three. Malik has scored 10808 runs. David Warner is at number four in this list. Warner has scored 10017 runs.

Virat scored 28 half-centuries in T20

Virat Kohli’s team RCB had to face defeat in the first match of the second leg. At the same time, in today’s match, the team would like to register a win against Chennai. On the other hand, when it comes to Kohli’s T20 International cricket, he remains at the top. Kohli has so far made 3159 in 90 T20 Internationals between 2010 and 2021. He is the only batsman in the world to cross the 3 thousand mark. Virat has scored 28 half-centuries in T20 International cricket.