IPL 2021: Why Virat Kohli is not giving chance to Mohammed Azharuddeen in RCB Playing XI, Century in 37 Ball | IPL 2021: Why is Virat Kohli not giving a chance to this stormy batsman who scored a century in 37 balls?

New Delhi: Virat Kohli’s RCB has performed brilliantly in IPL 2021. This team has made it to the top-3 of the points table by winning 8 out of 12 matches. In this success of the Bangalore franchise, such a player could not participate, who had won the hearts of cricket fans with his fast batting.

Azhar awaits IPL debut

We are talking about wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Azharuddin who was bought by RCB in the IPL 2021 auction for a base price of 20 lakhs, but surprisingly, Virat Kohli ( Virat Kohli) did not include him in Bangalore’s playing XI even once in the current season.

These 2 players cut Azhar’s leaf

RCB already has a star wicketkeeper-batsman like AB de Villiers who is almost impossible to replace. Apart from this, as an extra wicketkeeper, Virat Kohli gave KS Bharat a chance in 5 matches. This is the reason why Mohammad Azharuddin has not been able to make his IPL debut yet.

Also read- Prediction done! Instead of Virat Kohli, he can become the captain of Team India

Azhar scored a brilliant century in 37 balls

Mohammad Azharuddin (Mohammed Azharuddeen) completed his century in 37 balls in a match against Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, after which everyone was in the eye. Azhar played a stormy innings of 137 runs in 54 balls. During this, 9 fours and 11 skyscraper sixes were hit.

in 37 balls! Sensational stuff this is from Mohammed Azharuddeen. What a knock this has been from the Kerala opener! #KERvMUM #SyedMushtaqAliT20 Follow the match https://t.co/V6H1Yp60Vs pic.twitter.com/Nrh88uOOFU — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2021

Azhar showed his strength before the second phase

RCB played an intra-squad match before the second phase of IPL 2021, in which Mohammad Azharuddin scored 66 runs in 43 balls with the help of 4 fours and 3 sixes. . Azhar has not yet got the benefit of this stellar performance. He may have to wait longer for his debut in this mega T20.