IPL 2022: After 4th consecutive defeat, Chennai Super Kings will find their mistakes, Kane Williamson is sad about this

In the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets. This is Hyderabad’s first win and fourth defeat for Chennai Super Kings this season. Chennai Super Kings have lost 4 consecutive matches for the second time in the history of IPL. Earlier, Chennai Super Kings had lost four consecutive matches in IPL 2010. However, that season the team became champion for the first time under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Ravindra Jadeja has not won a single match as captain so far. After losing the match against Hyderabad, he said, ‘Our bowling in the match was not good. We were also 25 runs short. We wanted to fight till the end because anything could happen in the end. We tried to take wickets with the new ball. We also tried to stop the runs by bowling in good places in the end. Now we will sit and talk about where the mistakes are happening. We are all professional cricketers. We want to win the match. We will all try to make a comeback.

At the same time, Kane Williamson made an unwanted record in his name. Against Chennai, he was dismissed for 32 runs in 40 balls at a strike rate of just 80. This is the second lowest strike rate by a captain in an IPL match. In this case, Yuvraj Singh is at number one. Yuvraj was able to score runs at a strike rate of 79 runs in the match against Chennai Super Kings in 2011. third on the list Sachin Tendulkar And Rohit Sharma is at number four. Sachin scored 88.1 against Delhi Capitals in 2011 and Rohit scored 90.2 against Pune Warriors in 2013.

Kane Williamson Said after the match, ‘We have played three matches. Glad that we have opened the winning account. We did well with bowling and batting. When you share, you add pressure. That’s what we did today and in the end Rahul Tripathi batted well.

Williamson further said, ‘I was sad to be out in the last two matches, because I want to contribute.’ Let us tell you that Kane Williamson has been able to score only 50 runs in 3 matches so far. Prior to this match, he had scored 16 runs against Lucknow and 2 against Rajasthan Royals.