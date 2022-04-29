IPL 2022 Amit Mishra took jibe on DC vs KKR Rishabh Pant slammed for taking Kuldeep Yadav off from attack

Four wickets from Kuldeep Yadav and scintillating innings from David Warner and Rovman Powell propelled Delhi Capitals (DC) to a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. This is the fourth win for Delhi Capitals in eight matches. Delhi’s team should have easily achieved the target of 147 runs but it did not happen. In such a situation, veteran spinner Amit Mishra took a jibe at the performance of both the teams. He tweeted, “Looks like both the teams were bent on losing, but only one got success. The positive thing for DC is that David Warner still seems to be in good touch… Will be glad to see his next few innings. DC’s playoff hopes are still alive.”

Chasing a target of 147, Delhi Capitals had a poor start and in-form Umesh Yadav dismissed opener Prithvi Shaw. He got out on the very first ball of the innings. In the next over, Harshit Rana dismissed Mitchell Marsh to put Delhi in trouble at 17/2. After this, Warner and Lalit Yadav took over the team.

The 65-run partnership between the two was broken by Umesh by dismissing Warner for 42 off 26 balls. Delhi immediately lost the fourth wicket for 84 runs. In the next over, Sunil Narine dismissed Lalit for 22 runs. After this Umesh Yadav took his third wicket. Captain Rishabh Pant is out. The team came under pressure after losing five wickets.

Looks like both the teams tried their best to lose, but only one succeeded. Anyways, positive for DC is that David Warner is still looking in fine touch.. would be a delight to see his next few innings. DC’s playoffs hope is still very much alive. #KKRvDC #TATAIPL2022 — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 28, 2022

After this Axar Patel and Rovman Powell partnered and took over Delhi. The partnership of 29 runs was broken after Akshar was run out for 24 runs. After this Shardul Thakur supported Powell. The Caribbean player played an unbeaten 33 off 16 balls, hitting three sixes and a four. Delhi got the win in the 19th over.

Kuldeep Yadav not finishing his quota will be one of the biggest mysteries this season. Four wickets in three overs. #IPL2022 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 28, 2022

Earlier, Kolkata’s team could only manage 146 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. For the team, Nitish Rana scored 54 and captain Shreyas Iyer scored 42 runs. Kuldeep Yadav took 3 wickets for 14 runs for Delhi. Even after the victory of Delhi, questions are being raised on the captaincy of Rishabh Pant. The reason for this is that he got only three overs from Kuldeep. China man bowler is bowling brilliantly. He has taken 17 wickets so far. Even after this, the decision to fulfill the bowling quota was surprising. Commentators were also questioning it again and again.

Piyush Chawla said after the end of the match, “I still don’t understand why only three overs from Kuldeep Yadav?” Akash Chopra said, “Kuldeep Yadav not fulfilling his quota will be one of the biggest mysteries of this season. Four wickets in three overs.” On the other hand, former England captain Michael Vaughan was also surprised to see Kuldeep not fulfilling his quota. Vaughan called Pant’s captaincy strange.

At the same time, Pant said after the match, “I thought that we would give Kuldeep his last over from the other end, but then the ball kept getting wet and I also wanted to change the pace, so I brought in fast bowlers, but this didn’t work.” Kuldeep bowled the 14th over of the innings for Delhi, but Pant later handed the ball to Lalit, who conceded 32 runs in 3 overs. Even Chetan Sakaria looked impressive with the ball. He bowled only 3 overs despite conceding only 17 runs and getting one wicket.