IPL 2022 Auction Aakash Chopra Says Shami May Bear Loss Being In Marquee List Give Advise RCB Quinton de Kock To Make Captain Watch Video – Video: Indian legend said

Former Indian Test team opener Aakash Chopra, in his video posted on Instagram, talked about the marquee player involved in the auction for IPL 2022.

Former Indian Test cricket team opener Aakash Chopra has advised Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to make Quinton de Kock as their captain. In his latest video posted on Instagram, Aakash Chopra talked about the marquee player involved in the auction for IPL 2022.

IPL has released the list of marquee players consisting of 10 players for the mega auction. The name of Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami is also included in this list. However, Aakash Chopra fears that Mohammed Shami’s inclusion in the marquee list may have to suffer in the auction.

Aakash Chopra said about De Kock, ‘If Quinton De Kock’s name comes before David Warner, then I think he will break the bank. I even see him as a captain. He is 29 years old now. Left handed opener batsman. He also does wicketkeeping. He is a multi talented and selfless player.

Aakash Chopra said, ‘It is not that he will score runs tuk-tuk. They don’t do that. He hits after coming to the crease. If we talk about foreign players, then in my view it should be very expensive. I will also ask RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) to make him the captain.

Aakash Chopra said, ‘If you think once, you are right. Deacocks are not the wrong choice. You have already captained foreign cricketers. De Kock is the kind of player you will play 14-14 matches. You will not make them sit outside.

South African wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock has proved his talent in the Indian Premier League. De Kock has played 77 matches in IPL so far. In this, he has scored 2256 runs at an average of 31.33 and strike rate of 130.93. This includes his one century and 16 half-centuries. He has also taken 67 wickets behind the wicket (53 catches and 14 stumpings).

Talking about Mohammed Shami, Aakash Chopra said, ‘I think his bid will not cost more than 4-5 crores. There is also a reason behind this that the names of many fast bowlers including Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur are not in the marquee list.

Akash said, ‘Sometimes it backfires. Being on the marquee list has both advantages and disadvantages. The advantage is in small auctions. The disadvantage is that many times franchisees think that stop now. The bidding has just started. Someone is going to come later. We will buy it. Right now we don’t have to spend much money as this is just the beginning of the auction. So I think Shami can fall in this category.

Mohammed Shami has played 79 matches in IPL so far. In this, he has taken 79 wickets at an average of 30.40 and an economy rate of 8.62. He has not been able to take 4 wickets in the match even once. His best performance is 3 wickets for 15 runs.