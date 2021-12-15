IPL 2022 Auction BBL 2021 Star Performers Can Get Millions Of Bid Matthew Wade Mitchell Marsh Andrew Tye Are Strong Contenders

In the current season of BBL, many Australian players are witnessing excellent performances. At the same time, there are some players who have played IPL before. In view of this, crores can be bid on these players in the upcoming auction of IPL 2022.

In the current season of BBL, many Australian players are witnessing excellent performances. At the same time, there are some players who have played IPL before. In view of this, crores can be bid on these players in the upcoming auction of IPL 2022.

Many players are giving great performance in Big Bash League 2021 (BBL). Along with the youth, many old players are also seen in excellent form. It is often seen that IPL franchises hang out on the star performers of BBL. At the same time, speculation is bound to intensify when the IPL 2022 auction is near.

Although the dates of IPL 2022 auction have not been announced yet. But it is possible to organize it soon. This time two new teams from Lucknow and Ahmedabad will also participate in it. That is, it is considered possible to get lottery of many foreign players.

Matthew Wade

This player had the biggest contribution in making Australia the world champion in the T20 World Cup 2021. His innings against Pakistan in the semi-final changed the equation of the entire tournament. After this, his fiery batting continues in the current BBL as well. Wade has played IPL in the past but only in three matches in 2011.

Let us tell you that in 2011, he made his IPL debut for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). He was not able to impress much and scored only 22 runs in 3 innings. But his career has come alive again with an innings of the recently concluded T20 World Cup. He is likely to get a good bid in this IPL.

Michelle Marsh

This is also a very old name. Mitchell Marsh first made his IPL debut for Deccan Chargers Hyderabad in 2010. After this he was also a part of Pune Warriors, Rising Pune Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He is an excellent all-rounder. He has 20 wickets and 225 runs in 21 IPL matches.

Recently, he was also instrumental in making Australia the T20 World Champion. He is in excellent form in the current BBL as well. They also open the innings and take wickets at crucial times. In this sense, the franchisees can make strong bids on him for the upcoming IPL season.

Moises Henriques

Moises Henriques’ name also comes in the list of good all-rounders of Australia. His bat is also speaking fiercely in the current BBL. He has scored 175 runs in 3 matches so far. He has been out only once in three innings. He also has great experience in IPL. In 2009, he made his debut for Deccan Chargers Hyderabad.

Henriques has played for 6 out of 8 IPL teams. He has been a part of every IPL team except Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. He has scored 1000 runs in 62 matches in IPL, 42 wickets are also recorded in his name. He could be the favorite and experienced player for the franchises for the upcoming season as well.

josh phillip

Another Australian, Josh Phillippe, who has made his debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 IPL, is in great form. After the Abu Dhabi T10 League, his bat is also spewing runs in the current BBL. He has scored 78 runs by playing 5 IPL matches so far. Looking at his current form, he can be a good bid for the upcoming IPL season.

andrew tie

Andrew Tye has taken 40 wickets in 27 IPL matches. Tie, who made his debut in 2017, has also won the Purple Cap once while playing for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). He has also played for CSK and Rajasthan Royals. He has taken 7 wickets in 3 matches of the current BBL so far. His form is superb and in such a situation he can once again return to the IPL.

Kane Richardson

Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson has also been an important part of the IPL. In the last season itself, he was involved in Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, he was out of the team in the second phase of IPL 2021. Earlier he has also been a part of Pune Warriors and Rajasthan Royals. His performance in the current BBL is excellent.

He has so far taken 6 wickets in 3 matches in Big Bash League 2021. Apart from this, if we talk about IPL records, he has 19 wickets in 15 matches. Looking at the current form, he can also get a good bid in the IPL 2022 auction.