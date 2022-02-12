Sports

IPL 2022 Auction: Kaviya Maran Sunrisers Hyderabad Buy Shahrukh Khan’s Rahul Tripathi, Spent 32 Times More Amount To Get Back Abhishek Sharma

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
IPL 2022 Auction: Kaviya Maran Sunrisers Hyderabad Buy Shahrukh Khan’s Rahul Tripathi, Spent 32 Times More Amount To Get Back Abhishek Sharma
Written by admin
IPL 2022 Auction: Kaviya Maran Sunrisers Hyderabad Buy Shahrukh Khan’s Rahul Tripathi, Spent 32 Times More Amount To Get Back Abhishek Sharma

IPL 2022 Auction: Kaviya Maran Sunrisers Hyderabad Buy Shahrukh Khan’s Rahul Tripathi, Spent 32 Times More Amount To Get Back Abhishek Sharma

IPL 2022 Auction: Kaviya Maran Sunrisers Hyderabad Buy Shahrukh Khan’s Rahul Tripathi, Spent 32 Times More Amount To Get Back Abhishek Sharma

IPL Auction 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad, owned by Kavya Maran, spent Rs 10.75 crore to include Caribbean wicketkeeper batsman Nicholas Pooran in their team.

Contents hide
1 IPL Auction 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad, owned by Kavya Maran, spent Rs 10.75 crore to include Caribbean wicketkeeper batsman Nicholas Pooran in their team.
2 Sunrisers Hyderabad bought so many players on the first day of IPL Mega Auction 2022

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: In the Indian Premier League (IPL) Mega Auction 2022, the franchises also showered a lot of money on the uncapped players. In this case, Sunrisers Hyderabad, owned by Kavya Maran, was also not behind.

Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Rahul Tripathi, who was part of Shah Rukh Khan’s co-owned Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021, for Rs 8.5 crore. At the same time, he spent 32 times more money to get back his own all-rounder Abhishek Sharma. The base price of Rahul Tripathi was 40 lakhs, while the base price of Abhishek Sharma was 20 lakhs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad could not retain Abhishek Sharma before the auction due to the IPL’s retention policy. However, she was very enthusiastic about buying Abhishek Sharma at the auction.

Punjab Kings also made a long bid to buy Abhishek Sharma. Gujarat Titans also opened their purse to include Abhishek Sharma but were beaten by Kavya Maran.

Sunrisers Hyderabad bought so many players on the first day of IPL Mega Auction 2022

player the nationality Type price paid
T. Natarajan Indian bowler ₹4,00,00,000
Washington Beautiful Indian all rounder ₹8,75,00,000
Rahul Tripathi Indian batsman ₹8,50,00,000
Nicholas Pooran foreigner wicket keeper ₹10,75,00,000
Priyam Garg Indian batsman ₹ 20,00,000
Abhishek Sharma Indian all rounder ₹6,50,00,000
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Indian bowler ₹4,20,00,000


#IPL #Auction #Kaviya #Maran #Sunrisers #Hyderabad #Buy #Shahrukh #Khans #Rahul #Tripathi #Spent #Times #Amount #Abhishek #Sharma

READ Also  India beat England in Lord's Test: England were foolish by their tactics, India was brilliant England's strategy seemed 'stupid', while India was brilliant: boycott
Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Dortmund´s star in the making Moukoko becomes youngest ever Bundesliga goalscorer

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment