IPL 2022 Auction: Kaviya Maran Sunrisers Hyderabad Buy Shahrukh Khan’s Rahul Tripathi, Spent 32 Times More Amount To Get Back Abhishek Sharma

IPL Auction 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad, owned by Kavya Maran, spent Rs 10.75 crore to include Caribbean wicketkeeper batsman Nicholas Pooran in their team.

Sunrisers Hyderabad bought so many players on the first day of IPL Mega Auction 2022

IPL Auction 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad, owned by Kavya Maran, spent Rs 10.75 crore to include Caribbean wicketkeeper batsman Nicholas Pooran in their team.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: In the Indian Premier League (IPL) Mega Auction 2022, the franchises also showered a lot of money on the uncapped players. In this case, Sunrisers Hyderabad, owned by Kavya Maran, was also not behind.

Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Rahul Tripathi, who was part of Shah Rukh Khan’s co-owned Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021, for Rs 8.5 crore. At the same time, he spent 32 times more money to get back his own all-rounder Abhishek Sharma. The base price of Rahul Tripathi was 40 lakhs, while the base price of Abhishek Sharma was 20 lakhs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad could not retain Abhishek Sharma before the auction due to the IPL’s retention policy. However, she was very enthusiastic about buying Abhishek Sharma at the auction.

Punjab Kings also made a long bid to buy Abhishek Sharma. Gujarat Titans also opened their purse to include Abhishek Sharma but were beaten by Kavya Maran.

Sunrisers Hyderabad bought so many players on the first day of IPL Mega Auction 2022