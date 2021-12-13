IPL 2022 Auction Lanka Premier League Stars Samit Patel Kusal Mendis Philip Salt Jayden Seales Tom Kohler-Cadmore crore rupees can play 1st time in IPL

The bugle for the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has sounded. There is a mega auction before IPL 2022. The two new teams of the tournament will have to submit the list of their three players to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) before 25 December 2021, which they have selected from the player pool. According to reports, the auction for IPL 2022 can happen in the end of December or the first week of January.

This time the franchises in the auction, especially the two new franchises included in the tournament, have performed well in the Lanka Premier League like Philip Salt, Kusal Mendis, Indian all-rounder Samit Patel, Jayden Seals. ) and can also spend crores of rupees on Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

The special thing is that if they are sold in the auction, then they can get a chance to play in the IPL for the first time. Let’s take a look at the recent performances of these players.

Philip Salt: This England wicket-keeper batsman has also exposed the bowlers in the recently concluded T10 league. His performance so far in the Lankan Premier League is also excellent. Philippe Salt has played 5 matches in the tournament so far.

In this he has scored 180 runs at an average of 36.00. In this, his 21 fours and 7 sixes are included, that is, he scored 70 percent of the runs only from the boundary. During this his strike rate was more than 170.

Samit Patel: Indian-origin English all-rounder Samit Patel will also be the eyes of the franchisees. Samit Patel has played 6 matches so far in the Lanka Premier League. In this, he has taken 11 wickets at an average of 10.45. Not only this, he has also scored 107 runs in the same number of matches at an average of 26.75.

This included his 9 fours and a six. During this his strike rate was more than 115. Apart from Lanka Premier League, he has played in Caribbean Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Big Bash League, but he has not yet got a chance to debut in IPL. Maybe this time he might get a chance.

Kusal Mendis: Sri Lanka’s young wicket-keeper batsman Kusal Mendis is at number three in the list of top scorers of the Lanka Premier League 2021. He has scored 159 runs in 6 matches at an average of 31.80. This included his 16 fours and 3 sixes. During this his strike rate was more than 135. Kusal Mendis has played 29 T20 Internationals for Sri Lanka so far. In this he has scored 538 runs. This includes his 5 half-centuries. His highest score in T20 International is 79 runs.

Jaden Seals: Born on 10 September 2001 in Trinidad and Tobago, Jaden Seals has not yet got a chance to make his T20 debut for his country West Indies, but he has made his mark in the CPL and the Lanka Premier League.

He has played for Jaffna Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL. He has taken 19 wickets in 15 T20 matches so far. His best performance is 3/23. He has so far taken 7 wickets in 3 matches in the Lanka Premier League.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore: The 27-year-old Tom Koehler-Cadmore of England has also been a part of the Bangladesh Premier League, Pakistan Super League, apart from the Lankan Premier League. He has so far scored 2710 runs in 100 T20 matches at an average of 30.11. His highest score in T20 is 127 runs.

He has also scored 20 half-centuries. He has hit 249 fours and 116 sixes in T20 so far. He has scored 121 runs in the Lanka Premier League 2021 so far in 5 matches at an average of 30.25. In this, he has scored 73% runs from boundaries (10 fours and 8 sixes).