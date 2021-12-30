IPL 2022 Auction- Mohammad Shami Former Mumbai Indians Bowler Trent Boult And 5 Pacers Can Get Crores of Bids in Upcoming Mega Auction

These five star pacers, including Mohammed Shami and former Mumbai Indians bowler Trent Boult, can be a big bidder in the upcoming mega auction of IPL 2022. Franchisees will not want to give up these fast bowlers easily.

These five star pacers, including Mohammed Shami and former Mumbai Indians bowler Trent Boult, can be a big bidder in the upcoming mega auction of IPL 2022. Franchisees will not want to give up these fast bowlers easily.

The excitement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction is increasing day by day. Where all the teams have retained their respective 2, 3 or 4 players. But many big names are going to come in the mega auction this time. Among them there are some star pacers not only in India but also from all over the world, which can be bid for crores.

Where all the franchises can be eyeing Mohammed Shami this time. At the same time, Josh Hazlewood of Australia, star pacers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi of South Africa and New Zealand star and former Mumbai Indians bowler Trent Boult will not be left easily by any franchise.

The recent performance of these players is also a reason behind this. These all-star fast bowlers have taken a total of 36 wickets in their last 5-5 T20 matches. This is the reason that the upcoming auction of these pacers may take a lottery.

Mohammed Shami

Currently, Mohammed Shami is one of the second best fast bowlers in India after Jasprit Bumrah. He may not have been retained by his franchise Punjab Kings, but he can be seen in the upcoming auction. His T20 performance has been excellent in the last few matches.

Shami has taken 6 wickets in the last 5 T20Is and 6 wickets in the last 4 IPL matches. Apart from this, in the current Test series against South Africa, he has completed 200 Test wickets by taking 5 wickets in the first innings of the Centurion Test itself.

trent bolt

New Zealand’s star pacer Trent Boult has performed brilliantly for the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. Although he has not been retained by the franchise, but in the upcoming auction, he may be bidding for crores. Looking at his performance, he has taken 5 wickets in the last five T20 matches.

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada is one name behind whom all the franchises can run in the upcoming auction. He will be seen making a lot of headlines in the mega auction of IPL 2022. He may have lost his importance in the eyes of Delhi Capitals in front of Enrique Norcia, but his edge has not diminished yet.

He has shown an example of this in the ongoing Centurion Test against India. Looking at his past performance, he has taken 8 wickets in the last 5 T20 matches. He has a stellar record for Delhi Capitals and won the Purple Cap for two consecutive seasons.

lungi ngidi

Another South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi can also play a big role in the upcoming IPL auction. He may not have been retained by Chennai Super Kings but the eyes of other franchises must be on him. He has played a total of 85 T20 matches including IPL, in which he has 117 wickets in his name at an economy of 7.9.

His current performance He took 6 wickets in the first innings of the Centurion Test against India. Apart from this, he has also performed brilliantly for Chennai Super Kings. In the last 5 International T20 matches, he has taken 8 wickets in his name. Their economy is also excellent.

Josh Hazlewood

Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood has also not been retained by Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2022. But this player can also be seen in the upcoming mega auction. Many franchises will surely have their eyes fixed on him. He had a good run in the last season as well and was instrumental in making CSK the champions.

In the last 5 T20 matches, he has taken 9 wickets in his name. In IPL too, he has played 12 matches and has taken 12 wickets in his name. Apart from this, he has taken 32 wickets in 24 matches in his international T20 career. His international economy is 7.8 and IPL economy is 7.9.