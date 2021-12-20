IPL 2022 Auction MS Dhoni CSK EX teammate Kedar Jadhav Mushfiqur Rahim Colin Munro Hanuma Vihari can remain unsold

The auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 could happen in January next year. On this, 2 new teams are participating in the tournament, in such a situation, the chances of shining the luck of many cricketers have increased. However, there are many such cricketers, including Kedar Jadhav, who was Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s former teammate in Chennai Super Kings, whose sale is in doubt. They may go unsold at auction.

There could be many reasons behind these players remaining unsold, such as their recent performance, their growing age and fitness etc. Kedar Jadhav has played 93 matches in IPL so far. In this he has scored 1196 runs at an average of 22.14. His highest score is 69 runs. He has returned not out to the pavilion 26 times.

He has played the role of wicketkeeping many times in many matches of the tournament. During this he took 16 catches and stumped 7 batsmen. Kedar Jadhav will turn 37 on 26 March 2022. In such a situation, due to his growing age, hardly any franchisee shows interest in buying him.

Hanuma Vihari, one of the trusted middle-order batsmen of the Indian Test team, can also remain unsold in this IPL. 28-year-old Hanuma Vihari made his IPL debut in 2013, but he got a chance to bat in only 23 innings so far.

In this, he scored just 284 runs at a strike rate of 88.47 and an average of 14.20. His highest score was 46 runs. He returned to the pavilion not out 3 times. Hanuma Vihari’s strike rate of below 100 and an average of less than 20 could stand in his way.

South Africa-born New Zealand batsman Colin Munro could also go unsold in the auction this season. Munro first joined the IPL in 2016. Then he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders co-owned by Shahrukh Khan. He has batted in 12 innings of IPL since then.

During this, he could only score 177 runs at an average of 14.75. However, his average strike rate was more than 125. One of the reasons why Colin Munro was not sold in IPL 2022 could also be his age. He will turn 35 on March 11, 2022.

Bangladesh’s legendary wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has registered himself for auction for 13 consecutive years to be a part of IPL. However, he was not bought by any team even once. Mushfiqur Rahim, who turns 35 on June 9 next year, has played a total of 445 innings in Tests, ODIs and T20 Internationals so far.

In these, he has scored 12902 (4856 in Tests, 6581 in ODIs and 1465 in T20 Internationals). Mushfiqur Rahim did not register himself for the IPL 2021 auction. It is possible that he may not register himself this time also. So there will be no chance of selling them.