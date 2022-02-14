IPL 2022 Auction Not Only Suresh Raina Five More Star Players Amit Mishra Piyush Chawla Steve Smith Imran Tahir Shakib Al Hasan Remains Unsold

IPL 2022 Auction, Other Than Suresh Raina 5 More Stars Remains Unsold: Apart from Suresh Raina in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, no team has bought many other legends. This list also includes some bowlers who are also included in the list of top-5 wicket takers of all-time IPL.

Cricket around the world is going through a transition period. Senior cricketers of many teams have now said goodbye to their careers or many are in the final stages. At the same time, young players are constantly leaving their mark at different levels. The same has been seen in the mega auction of IPL 2022 as well. Many legendary players have gone unsold this time.

Many legendary players including Suresh Raina, Eoin Morgan, Ishant Sharma have not been bought by any team for IPL 2022 this time. At the same time, apart from these, there are many veteran players who have not found any buyer. These veterans include players like Amit Mishra, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Steve Smith and Shakib Al Hasan.

Amit Mishra and Piyush Chawla are also included in the list of all-time top-5 wicket takers of IPL. Apart from this, Shakib Al Hasan, Imran Tahir and Steve Smith need no introduction. But this time no team has expressed confidence in these players.

A look at the top 5 wicket takers of IPL

Lasith Malinga – 122 matches 170 wickets

Dwayne Bravo – 151 matches, 167 wickets

Amit Mishra – 154 matches 166 wickets

Piyush Chawla – 165 matches 157 wickets

Harbhajan Singh – 150 wickets in 163 matches

Out of these top bowlers, only one name will appear in the upcoming IPL. That name is Dwayne Bravo who has been retained by Chennai Super Kings. At the same time, Malinga and Harbhajan Singh have retired from cricket. Amit Mishra and Piyush Chawla have remained unsold. Apart from these bowlers, Ishant Sharma has also not been able to make a place in any team.

How was the record of Shakib, Smith and Tahir

If we look at the IPL performance of Shakib Al Hasan, Steve Smith and Imran Tahir, then these three players have been the best many times. Smith has 2485 runs in his name in 103 IPL matches. On the other hand, Tahir has taken 82 wickets in 59 matches. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has scored 793 runs in 71 matches and has taken 63 wickets.

It is clear from the record that the performance of these three players has been good, but this time despite this, they will not be able to play with any team. The faith in the young players has been shown in the latest auction. Four players of the world-winning Indian team of Under-19 have also got tickets for IPL 2022.