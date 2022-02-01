IPL 2022 Auction Players List Announced 590 Cricketers Including 370 Indian 12 And 13 February Know Team Budget Purse

IPL 2022 Auction List: Out of 590 players registered for IPL 2022 auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations.

Here, see which team has how many players’ space left

IPL 2022 Auction List: Out of 590 players registered for IPL 2022 auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations.

A total of 590 players will be involved in the players’ auction for IPL (Indian Premier League) 2022. It has 370 Indian and 220 foreign players. The maximum 47 players are from Australia. At the same time, 1-1 players from Zimbabwe, America and Nepal are also included in this list. IPL has released the list of players.

This time the IPL auction will run for two days (February 12 and 13). The auction for the 15th season of IPL will be held in Bengaluru. Of the 590 players registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations.

The 10 teams in the auction are Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Team Ahmedabad. After retaining players by the last 8 teams and adding some players by the new teams, a total of Rs 563.5 crores are left in the purse of these teams.

48 crores in Chennai Super Kings purse, 47.5 crores in Delhi Capitals, 48 ​​crores in Kolkata Knight Riders, 60 crores in Lucknow Super Giants, 48 ​​crores in Mumbai Indians, 72 crores in Punjab Kings purse , 62 crores in Rajasthan Royals purse, 57 crores in Royal Challengers Bangalore purse, 68 crores in Sunrisers Hyderabad and 53 crores in Team Ahmedabad’s purse.

Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price (base price) in the mega auction. The 48 players registered for the auction have chosen to place themselves in this category. The base price of 20 players in the auction list is Rs 1.5 crore. At the same time, 34 cricketers are in the list with a base price of Rs 1 crore.

Here, see which team has how many players’ space left

(Source- Indian Premier League)

In the auction, many teams can be seen trying hard to get the services of some of the best Indian cricketers like Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar. Franchisees can also play big bets on Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav etc.

At the same time, 10 IPL franchises Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga etc. are enough to include veteran foreign cricketers in their team. can spend money.