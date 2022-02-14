IPL 2022 Auction: Put On Shoes And Come Here Is An Emergency Charu Sharma reveal Conversation With Brijesh Patel

IPL 2022 Auction: A traumatic incident happened on the first day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction. Auctioneer Hugh Adams collapsed on the stage as soon as bidding was done due to postural hypotension. Due to this the organizers stopped the auction program midway.

Thereafter, sports presenter Charu Sharma was called in to replace Admids. He did his job brilliantly. Charu is not an unknown face in the sports arena of the country. Many wondered how the IPL organizers had secured his services in such a short span of time.

Talking to Cricbuzz, Charu said that he does not live too far from ITC Gardenia Hotel, where the auction is taking place. He said that IPL chairman Brijesh Patel had received a call from him after the incident of Admied’s fall.

Charu said, ‘Brijesh Patel’s call came. He said put on your shoes and come here, there is an emergency. I live a short distance away. My house is not far from the hotel. When I arrived, I was told what had happened to Hugh Adams.’

Charu said, ‘I told him – okay, let’s do it. We had 15 minutes. I asked what had happened and what was left to be done. After this the IPL officials asked me whether the break should be extended. I said no.’

Charu is a famous sports presenter. However, few people know that he has held many auctions during his lifetime, so it may not have been as difficult a task for him to replace Hugh Adams as initially believed.

Regarding the auction, Charu said, ‘Yes, it was fun. This is a profession that is not alien to me. For me it was like holding another auction. The difference was, probably, more people were watching and following it.

He said, “Professional job is a professional job, whether it involves two people or two crore or two billion and whether it is an auction of two rupees or one billion rupees auction.” Let us inform that after completing the work efficiently on the first day, Charu Sharma played the role of auctioneer on the second day also in IPL Mega Auction 2022.