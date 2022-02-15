IPL 2022 Auction: Ramesh Kumar father sews shoes mother sells bangles now Shahrukh Khan KKR bought in Rs 20 lakh

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) Mega Auction 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders bought Ramesh Kumar of Punjab for his base price of Rs 20 lakh. Ramesh Kumar is called ‘Naren Jalalabadia’ of Punjab. The reason is that Ramesh is also an expert in bowling different balls with the same action like West Indies mystery spinner and T20 star Sunil Narine Keer.

Ramesh Kumar’s identity was limited until the IPL auction, but his life changed in a jiffy after Shah Rukh Khan co-owned KKR placed a bet on him. Now he awaits the climax: a six off the last ball or a Super Over, in which he bowls 6 different deliveries for his team’s victory.

Ramesh Kumar’s father Mangu Ram repairs shoes. His mother sells bangles. Twenty-five years ago, Mangu Ram left his home town of Hanumangarh (Rajasthan) in search of work and a better life for his family and settled in Jalalabad in Punjab’s Fazilka district. Now his son will play shoulder to shoulder with the T20 giants in the biggest cricket league of the world.

Ramesh told ‘The Indian Express’, ‘I grew up watching IPL and imitate Sunil Narine. I used to play tennis-ball tournaments in Punjab. My bowling action and batting style had gone viral.

Ramesh Kumar said, ‘Last year in March-April someone posted my video with the caption ‘Naren Jalalabadiya’ and it went viral. Ramesh said, ‘To be honest, I myself do not know what kind of bowler I am, but I can bowl 6 different balls with the same action. That’s why I get so many wickets.

Ramesh would have remained a minor star in the tennis-ball circuit had it not been for Punjab’s Gurkeerat Mann to send his video to KKR assistant coach and former Mumbai player Abhishek Nair. Actually, someone had shared the video of Ramesh to Gurkeerat Mann. Gurkeerat then shared it with Abhishek Nair. Both were impressed, but it was not certain whether the boy in the video was an effective hard-ball spinner.

During the Punjab senior team camp, Gurkeerat Mann called Ramesh to the PCA Stadium in Mohali. There Ramesh repeated his tennis-ball skills. After this more videos of Ramesh Kumar’s bowling were shot. Gurkeerat Mann then sent them to Abhishek Nair.

Ramesh said, ‘After a few days, I got a call from an unknown number. I thought it would be a loan call from a bank. Why would Abhishek Nair call me! I was convinced when Maan paaji told me that it was Abhishek Nair’s call.

My parents finally agreed not to work: Ramesh Kumar

Now KKR has bought him for Rs 20 lakh. This amount also ensured that his father no longer had to work as a cobbler for a living. Nor will his mother have to move from village to village selling bangles in Punjab’s Fazilka district.

Ramesh had asked his aging parents to stop work several times before but they never listened to him. After getting the IPL deal, however, he has agreed that his son has a future in the game and he does not need to wander from street to street.