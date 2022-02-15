Sports

IPL 2022 Auction: Ramesh Kumar father sews shoes mother sells bangles now Shahrukh Khan KKR bought in Rs 20 lakh

20 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
IPL 2022 Auction: Ramesh Kumar father sews shoes mother sells bangles now Shahrukh Khan KKR bought in Rs 20 lakh
Written by admin
IPL 2022 Auction: Ramesh Kumar father sews shoes mother sells bangles now Shahrukh Khan KKR bought in Rs 20 lakh

IPL 2022 Auction: Ramesh Kumar father sews shoes mother sells bangles now Shahrukh Khan KKR bought in Rs 20 lakh

IPL 2022 Auction: Ramesh Kumar father sews shoes mother sells bangles now Shahrukh Khan KKR bought in Rs 20 lakh

Ramesh Kumar says, ‘I grew up watching IPL and imitate Sunil Narine. I used to play tennis-ball tournaments in Punjab. My bowling action and batting style went viral.

Contents hide
1 Ramesh Kumar says, ‘I grew up watching IPL and imitate Sunil Narine. I used to play tennis-ball tournaments in Punjab. My bowling action and batting style went viral.
2 My parents finally agreed not to work: Ramesh Kumar

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) Mega Auction 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders bought Ramesh Kumar of Punjab for his base price of Rs 20 lakh. Ramesh Kumar is called ‘Naren Jalalabadia’ of Punjab. The reason is that Ramesh is also an expert in bowling different balls with the same action like West Indies mystery spinner and T20 star Sunil Narine Keer.

Ramesh Kumar’s identity was limited until the IPL auction, but his life changed in a jiffy after Shah Rukh Khan co-owned KKR placed a bet on him. Now he awaits the climax: a six off the last ball or a Super Over, in which he bowls 6 different deliveries for his team’s victory.

Ramesh Kumar’s father Mangu Ram repairs shoes. His mother sells bangles. Twenty-five years ago, Mangu Ram left his home town of Hanumangarh (Rajasthan) in search of work and a better life for his family and settled in Jalalabad in Punjab’s Fazilka district. Now his son will play shoulder to shoulder with the T20 giants in the biggest cricket league of the world.

READ Also  Farooq Engineer on Dhawan: I don't think a player of his ability should be tested; Farooq Engineer Shikhar Dhawan's T20 World Cup

Ramesh told ‘The Indian Express’, ‘I grew up watching IPL and imitate Sunil Narine. I used to play tennis-ball tournaments in Punjab. My bowling action and batting style had gone viral.

Ramesh Kumar said, ‘Last year in March-April someone posted my video with the caption ‘Naren Jalalabadiya’ and it went viral. Ramesh said, ‘To be honest, I myself do not know what kind of bowler I am, but I can bowl 6 different balls with the same action. That’s why I get so many wickets.

Ramesh would have remained a minor star in the tennis-ball circuit had it not been for Punjab’s Gurkeerat Mann to send his video to KKR assistant coach and former Mumbai player Abhishek Nair. Actually, someone had shared the video of Ramesh to Gurkeerat Mann. Gurkeerat then shared it with Abhishek Nair. Both were impressed, but it was not certain whether the boy in the video was an effective hard-ball spinner.

During the Punjab senior team camp, Gurkeerat Mann called Ramesh to the PCA Stadium in Mohali. There Ramesh repeated his tennis-ball skills. After this more videos of Ramesh Kumar’s bowling were shot. Gurkeerat Mann then sent them to Abhishek Nair.

Ramesh said, ‘After a few days, I got a call from an unknown number. I thought it would be a loan call from a bank. Why would Abhishek Nair call me! I was convinced when Maan paaji told me that it was Abhishek Nair’s call.

My parents finally agreed not to work: Ramesh Kumar

Now KKR has bought him for Rs 20 lakh. This amount also ensured that his father no longer had to work as a cobbler for a living. Nor will his mother have to move from village to village selling bangles in Punjab’s Fazilka district.

READ Also  Tony Esposito, Nimble Hall of Fame Goalie Known as Tony O, Dies at 78

Ramesh had asked his aging parents to stop work several times before but they never listened to him. After getting the IPL deal, however, he has agreed that his son has a future in the game and he does not need to wander from street to street.


#IPL #Auction #Ramesh #Kumar #father #sews #shoes #mother #sells #bangles #Shahrukh #Khan #KKR #bought #lakh

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Martin Braithwaite Takes Luis Suarez's Number Nine Shirt at Barcelona

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment