IPL 2022 Auction royal challengers bangalore and rajasthan royals can bet on these openers here is the list

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: In the mega auction of IPL 2022, the eyes of Virat Kohli’s RCB and Rajasthan Royals will be on some special players who can open the innings. Indian batsmen like Shikhar Dhawan and Nitish Rana are also included in this list.

There are only a few hours left for the mega auction of IPL 2022 to start. In such a situation, all the teams will have their eyes on some such players who can give a good start to their innings. We have also talked about many teams. Today we will talk about Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals.

RCB will be eyeing three left-handed world class openers Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals would like to try their best on English all-rounder Liam Livingston, Caribbean opener Shai Hope and India’s capped player Nitish Rana, playing for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Let’s take a look at the performance of these players one by one.

David Warner

RCB’s eyes will be on Australian opener David Warner, who has scored 2554 T20 International runs and 5449 IPL runs. This team is looking for opener. On the other hand, Virat Kohli himself can prove to be another option. Kohli used to open with Devdutt Padikkal even before this. Warner has played 150 matches in IPL. RCB would definitely like to associate him with their talent and experience.

quinton de kock

RCB’s eyes will also be on Quinton de Kock, who scored 1827 T20 Internationals and 2256 IPL runs. If not Warner, then Virat Kohli’s team will try hard for De Kock. Recently, in the ODI series against India too, de Kock scored a lot of runs. De Kock, who has played 77 IPL matches, will have the advantage of wicketkeeping. RCB need a wicketkeeper.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan, who has experience of 192 IPL matches, has scored 5783 runs in IPL. Apart from this, 1759 T20 International runs are also recorded in his name. In such a situation, Delhi Capitals has made an opportunity for other teams by releasing him. RCB will also have eyes on Dhawan, who has scored more than 500 runs in the last two consecutive seasons.

Liam Livingston

Teams will also have their eyes on Liam Livingston, who made his debut for Rajasthan Royals in the second phase of IPL 2021. Last year, he is seen playing in shorter formats in The Hundred, CPL and also in the current PSL. He has scored 112 runs in 9 IPL matches. In T20 Internationals, he has scored 285 runs in 17 matches. His strike rate is also around 160.

He also has a century to his name in T20 Internationals. He also bowls and in such a situation, he can prove to be a good substitute for the all-rounder. Rajasthan has not retained him but as Yashasvi Jaiswal’s partner, this team can bet on him again.

Shai Hope

Rajasthan Royals, who bet on Evin Lewis last year, can bet on second Caribbean opener Shai Hope this time. Apart from Livingston, Hope can also become the second opener’s hope for this team. This team has another opener in the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Hope has 296 runs to its name in 18 T20 Internationals. However, till now he has never played in the IPL. For the first time, bidding can be done on him this time.

Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana, who made his T20 International debut for India last year, made it to the Indian team only through the IPL. He has 1820 runs in his name in 77 IPL matches. He has been released by KKR this year. In such a situation, Rajasthan Royals will try their best to include this former player from Mumbai Indians and Kolkata. He can also be a great opening option.

RCB have retained Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli and Mohammad Siraj for IPL 2022. The franchise has retained Kohli for Rs 15 crore, Maxwell for Rs 11 crore and Siraj for Rs 7 crore. 57 crores are now left in his purse. This team will have to buy at least 15 and maximum 22 players for at least this price.

In IPL Mega Auction 2022, a team can include maximum 25 and minimum 18 players in its squad. If we talk about Rajasthan Royals, then this team retained Sanju Samson for 14 crores, Jos Buttler for 10 crores and Yashasvi Jaiswal for 4 crores. 62 crores are left in his purse.