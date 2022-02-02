IPL 2022 Auction Shreyas Iyer Quinton De Kock Steve Smith In The Race of Captaincy For RCB KKR Preity Zinta PBKS

IPL 2022, Shreyas Iyer, De Kock And Steve Smith Captaincy Discussion: Discussions are intensifying to make captains in the names of many players including Shreyas Iyer, Quinton de Kock. Steve Smith can also get good news in IPL after Ashes.

As the days of IPL 2022 auction are approaching, new speculations are being made every day. Meanwhile, the most discussed is about the captaincy of the three teams. The names of many players including Shreyas Iyer, Quinton de Kock and Steve Smith are being discussed. Let us tell you that Smith was also made the vice-captain in the Ashes. He also captained in one match in the absence of Pat Cummins.

After the Ashes, Steve Smith can be seen captaining once again in IPL 2022. Earlier, he has been seen captaining Rajasthan Royals and Rising Pune Supergiants. He captained Rajasthan in 2014, 15, 19 and 20. After his poor performance in the 13th season, the captaincy was snatched from him as well as the franchise did not retain him. After that he was associated with Delhi Capitals.

Let us tell you that 10 teams will participate in IPL 2022. The captains of 7 teams including the new franchise Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad are fixed. At the same time, three franchises Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are looking for their captains. For which the names of many players are also coming out.

This is because RCB captain Virat Kohli had resigned from the captaincy. On the other hand, Eoin Morgan was not retained by KKR and KL Rahul was not retained by Punjab Kings. Rahul has now become the captain of the new franchise Lucknow Super Giants. At the same time, Ahmedabad has made Hardik Pandya as their captain.

Now talk about RCB, KKR and Punjab Kings, there is speculation about the names of many players. Shreyas Iyer is the most talked about name among the young faces who are being considered as the contenders for the captaincy. Apart from this, former cricketer Aakash Chopra had suggested the name of Quinton de Kock as the foreign captain for the captaincy of RCB.

If there is one more name to add to this list, it is that of Steve Smith. Smith is a very experienced batsman and captain. In the 2017 season under his captaincy, the team of Rising Pune Supergiants reached the finals. However, Mumbai Indians defeated him in the title match. Also, Smith has previously captained in a match for the Australian team in the Ashes 2021-22.

Now it will be a matter to be seen on whom IPL franchises bet on February 12 and 13. After that, everyone’s eyes will be on who makes the remaining three teams their captain.