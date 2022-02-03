IPL 2022 Auction: Unsold Players Can Also Become Part Of IPL Teams, What Is Accelerator Know Everything You Need To Know

IPL Player Auction Related Things: A total of 1214 players had registered themselves for the auction. Of these, 896 were Indian and 318 were foreign players. There are 590 players in the final auction list. Out of this 370 are Indian and 220 are foreign players.

At least how many players are required to be in the team

The mega auction is to be held on 12 and 13 February 2022 before the Indian Premier League 2022. IPL auction is always an exciting event. Players and fans from India and around the world are eager to see which team buys which player and for how much.

Apart from this, there are many questions in the mind of the fans, like how many players are required to buy at least the teams. Can an unsold player also become a part of the IPL team? What are marquee players? What is Accelerator? Here we take a look at the details of IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

What is an unsold player?

An unsold player is someone for whom no one wants to bid in the auction. This is the worst case scenario for a player who has registered for the auction and is shortlisted. However, players who were not sold in the first round can be brought back in the auction for the next round. This process continues until the teams have filled their entire roster.

If teams show interest, unsold players after additional rounds are brought in at the end of the auction as part of an accelerated bidding process (accelerators). Not only this, unsold players can also become a part of IPL teams. Unsold players may be contracted by teams during the tournament as replacements for unavailable or injured players.

What is Accelerator?

Accelerator means that the sub-key auction ends, then this program starts. Meaning a list is handed over to the BCCI before the auction is over. It contains the names of players who did not sell, but the franchisees want to buy them. Such players get bid again. In this the auctioneer reads the names frequently. Franchisees often buy players at their base price.

What does marquee player mean?

Marquee players are a specific category of major players. In the auction, their turn comes only in the first set. Before the auction of IPL 2022, 10 players have been included in the list of marquee players. It consists of four batsmen, four fast bowlers, one wicket-keeper batsman and one spinner.

A franchise can have a maximum of 25 players in its team. Franchisees are required to have at least 18 players in their squad. In this, the maximum number of foreign players can be 8. Teams will not be able to use the Right to Match card in this auction.

This has been done because two new teams have been added to the tournament. This time out of 590 players who have been included in the auction list, 228 are capped (played for their country) players, 355 are uncapped players. Apart from this, there are also 7 players from Associate Nations.

This time IPL auction will be held in 2 days (February 12 and 13), as it is a mega auction. The players’ auction will be held in Bangalore. A total of 1214 players had registered themselves for the auction. Of these, 896 were Indian and 318 were foreign players. The final auction list has 590 players on whom 10 franchises will bet. Out of this 370 are Indian and 220 are foreign players.

There are also two new teams Lucknow Super Giants and Team Ahmedabad in IPL 2022. This time the highest base price is Rs 2 crore. This means that the bidding for this category of players will start from Rs 2 crore. There are 17 Indian and 31 foreign players in the base price of Rs 2 crore.