IPL 2022: Before going against CSK AND RCB players showed friendship, running and hugging Virat Kohli; Watch Video – IPL 2022: Virat Kohli hugs Ravindra Jadeja in Chennai-Bangalore players before clashing in the match; Watch Video

Teams of Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. This match is to be played on April 12 at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai from 7.30 pm. However, before the match between the players of the teams eager to win against each other, there was a lot of camaraderie. Chennai Super Kings have also shared videos and pictures showing laughter and jokes between the two teams on their social media handles.

At the beginning of the video comes Virat Kohli. Ravindra Jadeja is already on the field. He stands as soon as he sees Kohli. The two embrace with warmth. Both are seen talking laughingly. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis runs with joy as he watches Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming.

Stephen Fleming also spreads his arms to hug him. Both hug. Duplessis also meets CSK’s batting coach Mike Hussey, Mitchell Santner, Robin Uthappa and Ravindra Jadeja among others. Later he can be seen talking to Jadeja.

Faf du Plessis also imitates Jadeja’s style of celebrating with swords. Jose Hazlewood also appears with his former teammates from Chennai Super Kings. Karn Sharma is also seen joking with Ravindra Jadeja.

in other videos Faf du Plessis For a long time, he is surrounded by the players of CSK. He is seen laughing and smiling with MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo. Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and DJ Bravo are seen doing something similar. Kohli also performs dance steps to Bravo’s champion-champion song.

Let us tell you that Faf du Plessis, Karn Sharma, Jos Hazlewood were part of Chennai Super Kings till IPL 2021. Chennai did not retain him before the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. The auction saw Royal Challengers Bangalore bet on him. Kohli After leaving the captaincy, RCB handed over the command of the team to Duplessis.

RCB led by du Plessis has won 3 out of four matches in IPL 2022. MS Dhoni, on the other hand, relinquished the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings before IPL 2022 and made Ravindra Jadeja his successor. However, Jadeja’s CSK have lost four matches in a row.