IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings in trouble; Deepak Chahar out of IPL 15, leg is fine then back injury – IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings in trouble; Deepak Chahar out of the whole tournament, if the leg is fine then the back injury

Chennai Super Kings have suffered a major setback. Fast bowler Deepak Chahar’s chances of playing the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are almost over due to a back injury. Deepak Chahar suffered a leg injury during the T20I series against West Indies. His quadriceps muscles were injured. He was at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation. His leg injury was recovering, but in the meantime he injured his back.

In the absence of Deepak Chahar, the trouble for Chennai Super Kings may increase further. Chennai Super Kings have to bear the brunt of the injury to the main fast bowler Deepak Chahar. The team is running last in the 10 team points table after losing its first 4 matches.

Chennai Super Kings have always claimed that Deepak Chahar will be fit before the second week of April but he is unlikely to be available for the tournament due to the severity of the injury. According to sources, the India and Chennai Super Kings pacer suffered a back injury during his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Deepak Chahar was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore in IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

tell me Deepak Chahar Has been at the National Cricket Academy for more than a month. There he went to recover from a leg injury during the T20I series against West Indies in February. It was initially believed that Deepak Chahar would be out of action for most part of the IPL, but due to his rapid recovery, Chennai Super Kings were hopeful that he would be able to make a comeback in the last week of April.

All-rounder during the third T20I against West Indies in February 2022 Deepak Chahar He had injured his leg. Deepak Chahar had to leave the field without completing his spell. Deepak Chahar did not play in the series against Sri Lanka after that. Deepak Chahar played an important role in the team’s title win last year. Deepak Chahar has played 63 matches in IPL so far. In this he has taken 59 wickets.