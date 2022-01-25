IPL 2022: Chris Gayle Ben Stokes Jofra Archer to Miss Upcoming Season 1214 Players Registered For Mega Auction

Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes Others To Miss IPL 2022: The names of 5 legends including Chris Gayle, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes are not included in the list of 1214 players registered for the mega auction.

Legendary cricketers like Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Joe Root and Mitchell Starc will not be seen in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). These stalwarts have not made themselves available in the first list of players released for the mega auction to be held on February 12 and 13 for the 15th edition of the Indian T20 league. At the same time, a total of 1214 players have been registered for the auction.

England’s Test captain Joe Root had already made it clear that he would sacrifice the IPL for England and Test cricket. But the absence of Stokes and Archer comes as a surprise to all the fans. The first list of around 1214 players was shared with IPL franchises for auction on Friday night.

Many great players of the world have agreed on their presence. Pat Cummins (Base Price – 2 Crore), David Warner (Base Price – 2 Crore), Steve Smith (Base Price – 2 Crore), Dwayne Bravo (Base Price – 2 Crore), Quinton de Kock (Base Price – 2 Crore) , Faf du Plessis (base price – 2 crores) and Mark Wood (base price – 2 crores). Wood did not play last season.

On the other hand, South Africa’s pace batteries Kagiso Rabada (Base price – 20 million), Lungi Ngidi (Base price – 50 lakh) and Marco Yanson (base price – 50 lakh) will also be available in the mega auction. According to the initial announcement, the mega auctions are to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, but doubts have arisen due to the increasing cases of corona. BCCI has also not written the place and dates in its mail.

Let us tell you that out of the 1214 players who have been registered for the mega auction, 896 are Indians and 318 are foreigners. Apart from this, there are only 270 players in this list who are capped. 903 players are uncapped and 41 players are from associate countries like Nepal, UAE, Oman, Scotland and Netherlands. 14 players from USA are also included in this list.

At present, some big names are not included in these 1214 players. Chris Gayle had become a habit of every Indian fan to watch in IPL but this time he might not be seen. In the last season too, he left Punjab Kings even before the completion of the season. Apart from this, Joe Root will also not be seen in IPL for the first time. On the other hand, Stokes and Archer can miss another season in a row.