IPL 2022 CSK Coach Stephen Fleming statement on Rajvardhan Hangargekar not getting chance in Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered their sixth defeat in IPL 2022 on Monday. Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Ravindra Jadeja-led team in a thrilling encounter at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing a target of 188 runs, Chennai could only manage 176/6 in 20 overs. Senior batsman Ambati Rayudu (78 runs in 39 balls) played a brilliant innings, but the team did not win. CSK will now have to win all their remaining matches to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the 2022 Indian Premier League playoffs.

Let us inform that Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who was part of Yash Dhul-led Under-19 World Cup winning team India, has not been fed by the franchise in a single match so far. Questions are being raised about this. Hangargekar was roped in by Chennai for Rs 1.5 crore in the mega oxen ahead of the tournament. The head coach of the team, Stephen Fleming, has so far given a statement on giving him a chance in the playing 11. One needs to be “very careful” with young talent, he added.

According to the official website of CSK, Fleming said, “You have to be very careful. I know he (Rajvardhan) has done exceptionally well at the U-19 level, but this is a step up. We are familiar with those skills. We don’t want to throw them in the fire like this. We want to make sure that we get the benefit of his ability, which he has.”

Praising Hangargeker, Fleming said, “He has already played some big matches. If we get a chance this year, we will feed them. Pace is one thing and getting used to it is very important to bowl on the big stage. We are not going to play with a talent like him.”

Let us tell you that the team of Chennai has played eight matches so far. Out of this, it has won two and has to face defeat in six. In this way he is at number 9 in the points table. Last year’s winning team just got a win against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has to play his next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 1.