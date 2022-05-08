IPL 2022 CSK vs DC Live Cricket Score Match Today News Updates in Hindi – CSK vs DC IPL 2022 Live: Toss to be held in a while, know the updates related to the match here
IPL 2022 CSK vs DC Live Streaming in Hindi: The 55th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is to be played between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
This is the first encounter between the two in IPL 2022. However, both the teams have clashed 26 times in IPL so far. Out of these, 16 times Chennai Super Kings, while 10 times Delhi Capitals has been successful in winning. Both the teams are facing each other for the first time at the DY Patil Stadium. There have been 19 matches between the two in India so far. Out of these, Chennai Super Kings has won 13 matches and Delhi Capitals has won 6 matches.
Both Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals are giving competition to each other in the matter of catching. This season, the players of Chennai have dropped the maximum 20 catches so far. At the same time, Delhi Capitals is at number two. So far 17 catches have been missed by his players.
In this match both the teams can go on the field with these players.
Probable Playing XI of Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mandeep Singh/Yash Dhul, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Enrique Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed.
Probable Playing XI of Chennai Super Kings: Rituraj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Pretorius/Dwayne Bravo, Simarjit Singh/Shivam Dubey, Mahesh Thikshana, Mukesh Choudhary.
Chennai Super Kings
vs
Delhi Capitals
Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 55 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)
IPL 2022, CSK vs DC Live Score (IPL Live Cricket Today Match Score): Mukesh Chaudhary has a big hand in the victory of Chennai Super Kings.
IPL 2022, CSK vs DC Live Score: Chennai Super Kings have won 3 matches this season. In these, Mukesh Chaudhary has taken a total of six wickets, while in the 6 matches he has lost, he has been able to take only 2 wickets. David Warner has scored the highest 356 runs for Delhi Capitals this season. He has an excellent record against most of the bowlers of Chennai Super Kings. Axar Patel and Enrique Norkhia keep the Chennai Super Kings batsmen tied. Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav is present as a good option for Delhi Capitals to stop Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings. Rayudu has been a victim of Kuldeep twice in T20. Chennai Super Kings have conceded runs at the rate of 11.1 runs per over in the death overs this season. In this case, only Mumbai Indians (11.8) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (11.4) are more expensive than him. At the same time, CSK’s death over specialist bowler Dwayne Bravo has taken 43 percent (9 wickets in 8 matches) wickets in death overs in IPL 2022. During this, runs have been spent at the rate of 9.4 runs per over.
