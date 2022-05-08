IPL 2022 CSK vs DC Live Cricket Score Match Today News Updates in Hindi – CSK vs DC IPL 2022 Live: Toss to be held in a while, know the updates related to the match here

IPL 2022 CSK vs DC Live Streaming in Hindi: The 55th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is to be played between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

This is the first encounter between the two in IPL 2022. However, both the teams have clashed 26 times in IPL so far. Out of these, 16 times Chennai Super Kings, while 10 times Delhi Capitals has been successful in winning. Both the teams are facing each other for the first time at the DY Patil Stadium. There have been 19 matches between the two in India so far. Out of these, Chennai Super Kings has won 13 matches and Delhi Capitals has won 6 matches.

Both Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals are giving competition to each other in the matter of catching. This season, the players of Chennai have dropped the maximum 20 catches so far. At the same time, Delhi Capitals is at number two. So far 17 catches have been missed by his players.

In this match both the teams can go on the field with these players.

Probable Playing XI of Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mandeep Singh/Yash Dhul, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Enrique Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed.

Probable Playing XI of Chennai Super Kings: Rituraj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Pretorius/Dwayne Bravo, Simarjit Singh/Shivam Dubey, Mahesh Thikshana, Mukesh Choudhary.