IPL 2022 CSK vs GT Gujarat beats Chennai by 7 wickets



IPL 2022 CSK vs GT Highlights: Within the 62nd match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022), Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Chennai Tremendous Kings (CSK) by seven wickets. Chennai gained the toss and elected to bat first on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Chennai scored 133 runs for five wickets in 20 overs. In reply, Gujarat achieved the goal of 134 runs for the lack of 3 wickets in 19.1 overs.

Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill acquired Gujarat off to a great begin. The duo added 53 runs within the powerplay. The staff acquired its first blow within the seventh over. Mathisha Pathirana to Shubman Gill. Matthew Wade was dismissed by Moeen Ali within the twelfth over. Within the 14th over, Hardik Pandya was dismissed by Mathisha Pathirana. With this win, Gujarat has 20 factors from 13 matches with 10 wins. They’ll now attain the playoffs as one of many prime two groups. Wriddhiman Saha remained unbeaten on 67. David Miller remained unbeaten on 15 runs.

Chennai didn’t begin nicely. Within the third over, Mohammed Shami despatched Devon Conway to the pavilion. One wicket fell within the powerplay and 47 runs have been scored. The staff acquired the second blow within the ninth over. Sai Kishore dismisses Moeen Ali. Chennai acquired the third blow within the sixteenth over. Rashid Khan dismissed Rituraj Gaikwad. Shivam Dubey was out within the very subsequent over. Within the final over, Mohammed Shami dismissed Mahendra Singh Dhoni. There have been 4 adjustments within the Chennai staff. Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo and Matisarahesh Thekshana have been changed by Prashant Solanki, Mitchell Santner, Narayan Jagadeesan and Mathisha Pathirana. There was no change within the Gujarat staff.

Gujarat Titans Enjoying XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravi Srinivasan, Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Chennai Tremendous Kings Enjoying XI: Rituraj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjit Singh, Mathisha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary

IPL 2022, CSK vs GT: Gujarat Titans has certified within the playoffs. After defeating Chennai Tremendous Kings, they’ve 20 factors in 13 matches. With this, the staff led by Hardik Pandya has confirmed a spot within the top-2.

IPL 2022, CSK vs GT: Chennai Tremendous Kings misplaced their final match to Mumbai Indians. Within the match, CSK batted first and have been all out for 97 runs in 16 overs. Later Mumbai Indians additionally needed to face preliminary setbacks. The staff’s rating was 33 runs for 4 wickets at one time. After this, with the assistance of Tilak Verma’s unbeaten 34 runs, the staff managed to win by 5 wickets. Gujarat Titans defeated Lucknow Supergiants of their final match. Batting first, Gujarat posted a rating of 144-4 with 63 by Shubman Gill and 22 not out by Rahul Teotia. Lucknow needed to face defeat by 62 runs. The staff was solely 82 all-out. Rashid Khan took 4 wickets for Gujarat. READ Also Penguins' Jake Guentzel kicks puck to himself for incredible goal Gujarat and Chennai will face one another for the second time in IPL 2022. Within the earlier encounter, Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Tremendous Kings. Batting first, CSK made a rating of 169-5. On this, Rituraj Gaikwad performed an excellent innings of 73 runs. Later, the staff of Gujarat Titans was profitable in chasing the goal with the assistance of David Miller’s unbeaten 94 and Rashid Khan’s 40.



