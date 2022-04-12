IPL 2022 CSK vs RCB Live Cricket Score Match Today News Updates in Hindi – CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 Live: Rituraj Gaikwad hits a four off the fourth ball; Check live match score here
IPL 2022 CSK vs RCB Live Streaming in Hindi: The 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is being played between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis has won the toss and elected to bowl.
This is the first time in IPL that Faf du Plessis is playing against CSK. Chennai Super Kings have not made any changes in their playing XI. Royal Challengers Bangalore have made two changes. This is the 200th IPL match of Chennai Super Kings.
Royal Challengers Bangalore have won 3 out of 4 matches in IPL 2022 so far. He has won his last three matches. He is at number three in the points table. At the same time, defending champion Chennai Super Kings has not tasted victory even after 4 matches. He is at the bottom of the points table. In such a situation, the effort of Royal Challengers Bangalore will be to hit the boundary of victory. At the same time, the eyes of Chennai Super Kings will be on opening their account.
IPL 2022 CSK vs RCB: Ball by Ball Scorecard Click Here
In this match both the teams have landed with these players. Here is the playing XI of both the teams
Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Rituraj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dubey, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Mahesh Thekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Siraj, Suyash Prabhudesai, Akash Deep.
Chennai Super Kings 6/0 (1.0)
vs
Royal Challengers Bangalore
BatsmanRB
Ruturaj Gaikwad5 5
Robin Uthappa *1 1
BowlersORWKT
Mohammed Siraj *16
Play In Progress (Day – Match 22 ) Royal Challengers Bangalore elected to field
IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB Live Score (IPL Live Cricket Today Match Score): Chennai’s success rate against RCB is 61%.
IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB Live Score: So far 28 matches have been played between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. Out of these, Chennai Super Kings have won 17, while RCB has been able to win only 9 matches. One match did not result. Both the teams are facing each other for the first time at the DY Patil Stadium. Earlier, however, two matches were played between the two at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and both were won by Chennai Super Kings. So far 10 matches have been played between the two teams in the month of April. Of these, Chennai Super Kings has won 8, while Royal Challengers Bangalore has won only one. One match was inconclusive.
#IPL #CSK #RCB #Live #Cricket #Score #Match #Today #News #Updates #Hindi #CSK #RCB #IPL #Live #Rituraj #Gaikwad #hits #fourth #ball #Check #live #match #score
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.