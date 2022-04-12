IPL 2022 CSK vs RCB Live Cricket Score Match Today News Updates in Hindi – CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 Live: Rituraj Gaikwad hits a four off the fourth ball; Check live match score here

IPL 2022 CSK vs RCB Live Streaming in Hindi: The 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is being played between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis has won the toss and elected to bowl.

This is the first time in IPL that Faf du Plessis is playing against CSK. Chennai Super Kings have not made any changes in their playing XI. Royal Challengers Bangalore have made two changes. This is the 200th IPL match of Chennai Super Kings.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won 3 out of 4 matches in IPL 2022 so far. He has won his last three matches. He is at number three in the points table. At the same time, defending champion Chennai Super Kings has not tasted victory even after 4 matches. He is at the bottom of the points table. In such a situation, the effort of Royal Challengers Bangalore will be to hit the boundary of victory. At the same time, the eyes of Chennai Super Kings will be on opening their account.

IPL 2022 CSK vs RCB: Ball by Ball Scorecard Click Here

In this match both the teams have landed with these players. Here is the playing XI of both the teams

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Rituraj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dubey, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Mahesh Thekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Siraj, Suyash Prabhudesai, Akash Deep.