IPL 2022 CSK vs RCB Mahipal Lomror tells Harshal Patel was waiting to play against CSK form last six years Revealed in interview with Harshal Patel

In IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 13 runs on Wednesday. With this win, the team has moved up to the fourth position in the points table. Left-handed batsman Mahipal Lamor batted brilliantly for RCB in the match. He scored 42 runs in 27 balls and got the team out of trouble. Earlier, he shared a partnership of 44 runs in 32 balls with Rajat Patidar. After this, Dinesh Karthik shared 32 runs off 18 balls. Due to this the team’s score crossed 170.

After the match, the 22-year-old, in an interview with pacer Harshal Patel, revealed that he was looking forward to playing against CSK for the past six years. In the video posted on the IPL website, Harshal told him, “Mahi, before the match you said that you have been waiting for six years to play against CSK. You finally got the chance and you contributed so much. how is it feeling? ,

Responding to this, Lamour said, “It’s fun to contribute against any team. It feels great when your contribution helps the team to win. Against CSK especially because there are so many players I admire, with whom I have always wanted to play. This is my sixth year in IPL. I never got a chance to play against CSK. Was looking forward to playing the match. Nice to have contributed and the team won.”

Electing to bat after losing the toss, RCB’s innings started well. The team scored 57 runs in the powerplay, in which captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli batted well. The partnership was finally broken after the dismissal of du Plessis after scoring 38 off 22 balls off Moeen Ali. RCB’s score became 62/1 in the 8th over. After this, Glenn Maxwell came to the crease to support Kohli, but he was run out by Robin Uthappa in the ninth over. Soon after, RCB got another setback. After scoring 30 runs, Kohli returned to the pavilion in the same over.

After this Mahipal Lamor and Rajat Patidar came to the crease and provided momentum to RCB. Both handled the innings for some time and took the score beyond 120 in the 15th over. CSK got another breakthrough when Dwayne Pretorius sent Patidar back into the dugout. Then the score of RCB was 123/4. After this Dinesh Karthik came to the crease and scored fast runs with Lomror.

Lamor played a quickfire 42 off 27 balls before being caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad off Mahesh Thekshana in the 19th over. After this Vanindu Hasranga was out on the very next ball. In such a situation, the score of RCB became 155/6. Shahbaz Ahmed was also dismissed after scoring only 1 run in the same over. Harshal Patel was run out in the last over. Karthik ended RCB’s innings by hitting two sixes.