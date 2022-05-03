IPL 2022 Daneil Vettori and Imran Tahir: Wide and high no balls should be allowed to review

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori and South African spinner Imran Tahir believe that even ‘wide’ and high no balls should be kept under the purview of the Decision Review System (DRS). Both these former cricketers gave their opinion after the incident that happened during the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

In this match played on Monday, the Royals had to defend 18 runs in the last two overs. Their captain Sanju Samson was unhappy with umpire Nitin Pandit giving three no-balls in the 19th over, despite the batsman stepping down from his position. Taking a witty approach to protest, he also asked for a ‘review’ on one occasion. This sparked a discussion about using DRS for wide and waist-height no-balls, and Vettori again made his point.

Royal Challengers Bangalore coach Vettori told ESPNcricinfo, “I don’t think it was ever really considered. Certainly (players should be allowed to take DRS for wides.) Players should be allowed to decide on such important issues. Will win but we have seen many times that decisions have been taken against the bowlers. So players must have some way of rectifying such mistakes. DRS was brought only to rectify the mistakes. Players guess the mistake correctly.

Earlier, the team of Rajasthan Royals was also involved in the controversy of waist height no-ball during the match against Delhi Capitals. Chasing a target of 223 runs, Delhi’s team needed 36 runs in the last over. Rovman Powell hit sixes in the first three balls. The third ball was a full toss at waist height. The on-field umpires did not give him a no-ball, nor did he take the help of the third umpire. This led to an awkward situation as Delhi captain Rishabh Pant had called back his batsmen and his assistant coach Pravin Amre had walked into the field, leading to a one-match ban on him.

Former Chennai Super Kings bowler Tahir said, “Yes, why not take (DRS). Nothing special happens to the bowlers in the match. When the batsman is hitting you around the ground, you have no choice but to do a yorker or leg break outside the crease. If it is given wide, you are in trouble.” He said, “It was a close matter. Samson was unhappy with this. It may or may not be wide. I don’t think it should be a big issue. Kolkata played well and won the match but yes there should be a review.