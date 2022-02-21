IPL 2022 Date Time Starting Date Asked To Be Changed From BCCI By Broadcasters Disney Star Schedule Yet not Released

IPL Broadcasters And BCCI Varying Views on Starting Date: There is no consensus between the Indian Cricket Board and the broadcasters on the start date of IPL 2022. In such a situation, the biggest question is that when will IPL 2022 start?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL’s media broadcaster Disney Star have differing views on the start of the 15th edition of the league. Initially, broadcasters have demanded from BCCI to start the league from March 26, a day earlier, after information about the league starting from March 27. This is the reason why the board has not yet shared the schedule of IPL 2022.

According to information received from various sources of IPL, Cricbuzz has told that, Star is demanding the board to start the league from Saturday, March 26 and get a double-header done on March 27. On the other hand, if the IPL starts from Sunday, March 27, then it will not be possible to have a double header on Monday. Because double headers are held on holidays and there is often only one match on launch day.

Giving full details of the matter, a franchise official said, “By starting the league from Saturday, broadcasters get the advantage that three matches can be organized in the first week. It is being discussed by BCCI and broadcasters. After the consent, IPL 2022 can start from March 26. Whereas BCCI and Star officials have refused to comment on this.

Where will the IPL matches be held?

All the teams were told by the BCCI that the full schedule of the league would be given to them by February 20. But after this new development things got a little late. Also, the board has not yet given any information on the venue of the match. There are also discussions that with the effect of Corona decreasing, the chances of league matches at many different places have increased.

According to initial reports, the board was planning to organize the league in Maharashtra (Mumbai and Pune). MCA had prepared the stadiums of Wankhede, Brabourne, DY Patil and Pune as four grounds in Mumbai. But the biggest challenge before MCA and BCCI was to provide facilities to 10 teams.

At the same time, in the latest conversation with the commentators, Broadcaster Star has asked everyone to be ready from March 19 to June 7. However, the broadcaster has made it clear to all commentators that you should ensure your availability from a few days before the league to a few days later. This decision has been taken keeping in view the safety of all the commentators in this mail made by Star.