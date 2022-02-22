IPL 2022 David Warner Pat Cummins And Other Big Players Set to Miss Initial Matches RCB To KKR Several Teams Will be Tense

David Warner To Pat Cummins Big Names Will Miss Initial Matches of IPL 2022 Due to this, many teams including Delhi Capitals, RCB and KKR can also suffer.

Australia’s biggest players, including David Warner, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, will miss the opening matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) despite skipping the limited-overs series against Pakistan. Although, the official schedule of IPL 2022 has not been announced yet, but according to the latest update, there is no consensus between the board and the broadcaster between March 26 and 27.

Let us tell you that Warner, Hazlewood and Cummins are part of the team for the Test series starting on March 4 in Pakistan. The series will run till March 25. These players will not feature in the squad for the limited overs matches starting March 29. But still these players will not be able to join their IPL teams before April 5.

This is because Australia’s selection committee chief George Bailey made it clear on Tuesday that centrally-contracted players who are not part of the limited overs matches against Pakistan will also not be available for the league until the bilateral series is over. In such a situation, these three players will return home after the Test series in Pakistan and then come to India for the IPL.

On the other hand, all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis, pacers Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis will also miss the opening phase of the league. Because this player is also part of the Australian team for three ODIs and one T20 International against Pakistan. Also, there were reports of Glenn Maxwell being out due to his already married life.

Australian website ‘cricket.com.au’ quoted Bailey as saying, “I have full respect for IPL as a tournament. I think he has the highest level in T20 matches. I think it has been a really important tournament for the skill development of some of our players, so it is important not to underestimate it.

Bailey said, “As per the protocol, no centrally contracted Australian player will be available to join the IPL team till April 6. Players like Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Tim David are not bound by Cricket Australia contracts. In such a situation, these players will be free to join the franchise teams from the beginning of the IPL.

Many teams including Delhi Capitals, KKR, RCB, Lucknow Supergiants may have to suffer if IPL 2022 starts from April 2, according to the earlier proposed, or from March 26 or 27 as per the latest update. The biggest loss could be to Delhi Capitals as players like Warner and Marsh would have definitely been a part of the playing 11. On the other hand, the absence of Stoinis, who was taken in the pre-auction, could hurt Lucknow in the early stages.