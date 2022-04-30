IPL 2022 DC vs KKR Kuldeep Yadav: Yuzvendra Chahal is like my big brother hope he wins the Purple Cap

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who played a key role in Delhi Capitals’ (DC) victory again, said that he has become a mentally strong bowler now and is not afraid of failure. Kuldeep’s brilliant bowling against his former team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) helped Delhi register a four-wicket win in the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) match on Thursday.

KKR scored 146 for nine when invited to bat first, in response to which Delhi scored 150 for six in 19 overs. Kuldeep took four wickets for 14 runs in three overs. Man of the match Kuldeep said after the match, “Now I have become a better and mentally stronger bowler. The things you face, then don’t be afraid of them. I have no fear of failing now.

Kuldeep said, “This is the best season of my IPL career. I am believing in my ability and skill and enjoying my game. Kuldeep also said that he wants his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, who plays for Rajasthan Royals, to get the ‘purple cap’ given to the highest wicket-taker.

Kuldeep said, “There is no competition between me and Chahal. He has constantly encouraged me. He is like my elder brother and he supported me even when I was injured. I sincerely wish that he (Chahal) wins the Purple Cap because he has bowled well in the last four years. ”Chan reacted to Kuldeep’s statement. He is the champion of China Man Bowler.

Our eyes are on the next match: Pant Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant said that his team was in trouble after losing three wickets in the middle of two runs. Pant said, “We were worrying after losing wickets continuously, but we felt that if we take the match till the end, then we will win.” He said, “We are not looking at the points table right now. Our eyes are on the next match. I want us to stick to our strategy. ,

Defending low scores is not easy: Iyer KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer admitted that his team’s low score was not easy to defend. Iyer said, “We batted slow in the beginning. The ball was coming to a halt, but the score was small on this pitch. We have to see where we are making mistakes. Our opening pair is not finalized which is a matter of concern for us. “We cannot change much now. We will repose faith in our players. In the next five matches, we have to play better and aggressive cricket. Preparations are going well, but players have to change their mindset.