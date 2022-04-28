IPL 2022 DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score Match Today News Updates in Hindi – DC vs KKR IPL 2022 Live: Stumping by Pant after a superb catch, Kuldeep completes the boundary; Know the live score of the match here

IPL 2022 DC vs KKR Live Streaming in Hindi: The 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is being played between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant decided to bowl. There are two changes in the playing XI of Delhi Capitals.

Rishabh Pant has brought in Chetan Sakaria and Mitchell Marsh in place of Khaleel Ahmed and Sarfaraz Khan. Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has also made three changes in his playing XI. Aaron Finch, Harshit Rana and Baba Inderjit are also in the playing XI of KKR in this match.

IPL 2022 DC vs KKR: Click Here to View Ball by Ball Scorecard.

In this match both the teams have landed with these players.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakaria, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav.

By clicking here you can watch recommended Dream11 matches for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Inderjit (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Harshit Rana.