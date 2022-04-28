IPL 2022 DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score Match Today News Updates in Hindi – DC vs KKR IPL 2022 Live: Stumping by Pant after a superb catch, Kuldeep completes the boundary; Know the live score of the match here
IPL 2022 DC vs KKR Live Streaming in Hindi: The 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is being played between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant decided to bowl. There are two changes in the playing XI of Delhi Capitals.
Rishabh Pant has brought in Chetan Sakaria and Mitchell Marsh in place of Khaleel Ahmed and Sarfaraz Khan. Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has also made three changes in his playing XI. Aaron Finch, Harshit Rana and Baba Inderjit are also in the playing XI of KKR in this match.
In this match both the teams have landed with these players.
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakaria, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav.
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Inderjit (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Harshit Rana.
Indian Premier League, 2022Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 28 April 2022
Delhi Capitals
vs
Kolkata Knight Riders 118/6 (17.0)
BowlersORWKT
Chetan Sakariya3171
Lalit Yadav*332
BatsmanRB
Nitish Rana43 25
Rinku Singh11 10
Play In Progress (Day – Match 41 ) Delhi Capitals elected to field
Live Updates
IPL 2022, DC vs KKR Live Score (IPL Live Cricket Today Match Score): Prithvi Shaw has a great record against Kolkata Knight Riders.
DC vs KKR Live Match Score: 2 fours in Sakariya’s over
Chetan Sakaria brought the 16th over for Delhi Capitals. Rinku Singh hit a four off his first ball. Nitish Rana hit a four on the third ball. This over from Chetan Sakaria brought 12 runs in KKR’s account. After sixteen overs, KKR’s score is 101 for 6 wickets. Nitish Rana has 29 runs in 20 balls and Rinku Singh has 9 runs in 8 balls.
IPL 2022 DC vs KKR: Kuldeep Yadav again took two wickets in one over
Stumped Andre Russell off Kuldeep’s fourth ball. This ball from Kuldeep was googly on the fourth stump with good length at a slow pace. Russell wanted to go ahead and hit him for a six off the leg side. The ball turned, got out, beat his bat and behind the wickets, Pant had a chance to do a simple stumping. However, he could not catch the ball, lucky that the ball hit his gloves and went towards the stumps. Russell was not even around the crease. Russell returned to the pavilion without opening an account. Rinku Singh came to the crease in place of Russell.
Kuldeep sends Shreyas Iyer to the pavilion
Kuldeep Yadav brought the 14th over for Delhi Capitals. He showed Shreyas Iyer the way to the pavilion on the very first ball. By the way, this wicket belongs to Rishabh Pant. Pant took his brilliant catch behind the wicket. Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for 42 runs in 37 balls. Andre Russell came to the crease in place of Shreyas Iyer.
KKR vs DC Live Match Score: Nitish Rana hits a six
Lalit Yadav brought the 13th over for Delhi Capitals. Nitish Rana hit a six off his second ball. From this over of Lalit, 11 runs came in KKR’s account. After thirteen overs, KKR’s score is 83 for 4 wickets. Shreyas has 42 runs in 36 balls and Nitish Rana has 21 runs in 14 balls.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer hit 2 fours in Axar Patel’s over
Axar Patel brought the 12th over for Delhi Capitals. Shreyas hit his first and fourth balls for fours. From his over, 11 runs came in KKR’s account. After twelve overs, KKR’s score is 72 for 4 wickets. Shreyas has 39 runs in 33 balls and Nitish Rana has 13 runs in 11 balls.
DC vs KKR: Only 5 runs in Shardul’s over
Shardul Thakur brought 11th over for Delhi Capitals. Only 5 runs came in KKR’s account from this over. After eleven overs, KKR’s score is 61 for 4 wickets. Shreyas has 29 runs in 28 balls and Nitish Rana has 12 runs in 10 balls.
KKR vs DC: KKR’s fifty completed in the tenth over
Kuldeep Yadav brought the 10th over for Delhi Capitals. Nitish Rana hit a four off his second ball. KKR got 10 runs from this over of his. After ten overs, KKR’s score is 56 for 4 wickets. Shreyas has 27 runs in 24 balls and Nitish Rana has 10 runs in 8 balls.
IPL 2022 DC vs KKR: Even in nine overs, KKR did not reach fifty
Axar Patel brought the 9th over for Delhi Capitals. Shreyas Iyer hit his first ball for a four. From his over, 9 runs came in KKR’s account. After nine overs, KKR’s score is 46 for 4 wickets. Shreyas has 25 runs in 22 balls and Nitish Rana has 2 runs in 4 balls.
IPL 2022 KKR vs DC: Kuldeep took two wickets in 2 balls
Kuldeep Yadav lbw Sunil Narine on his third ball. Kuldeep’s ball was a length ball on the middle stump with a googly. Sunil Narine went to stop from the backfoot, but missed completely and the ball went straight to the pad. The umpire raised the finger, but Sunil Narine took the review and gave it away. The ball was hitting the leg stump. Nitish Rana came to the crease in place of Sunil.
DC vs KKR Live Match Score: Kuldeep takes Inderjit’s wicket
Kuldeep Yadav brought 8th over for Delhi Capitals. He got Baba Inderjit caught by Rovman Powell over long on on the second ball. Inderjit was dismissed for 6 runs in 8 balls. Sunil Narine came to the crease in his place.
KKR vs DC Live Match Score: Axar Patel also reined in KKR’s batsmen
Axar Patel brought the seventh over for Delhi Capitals. Only 5 runs came from this over in KKR’s account. After seven overs, KKR’s score is 34 for two. Shreyas has 16 runs in 16 balls and Baba Indrajit has 6 runs in 7 balls.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: KKR scored 29 runs in the powerplay, lost 2 wickets
Mustafizur Rahman brought the sixth over for Delhi Capitals. Only 5 runs came from this over in KKR’s account. After six overs, KKR’s score is 29 runs for two wickets. Shreyas has 13 runs in 12 balls and Baba Indrajit has 4 runs in 5 balls.
DC vs KKR: Venkatesh could not play a big innings
Axar Patel brought the fifth over for Delhi Capitals. Axar got the third ball caught by Venkatesh Iyer at short fine leg at the hands of Chetan Sakaria. Venkatesh was dismissed for 6 runs in 12 balls. When he returned to the pavilion, KKR had just 22 runs in 4.3 overs. Baba Inderjit comes to the crease in place of Venkatesh. This is Inderjit’s first match of IPL.
KKR vs DC: No runs coming off Sakariya’s balls
Chetan Sakaria brought the fourth over for Delhi Capitals. Only 4 runs came from this over in KKR’s account. After four overs, KKR’s score is 21 runs for one wicket. Shreyas has 9 runs in 7 balls and Venkatesh has 6 runs in 10 balls.
IPL 2022 DC vs KKR: Shreyas hits a four off Shardul’s ball
Shardul Thakur brought the third over for Delhi Capitals. Shreyas Iyer hit a four off the fifth ball. KKR got 11 runs from this over. After three overs, KKR’s score is 17 runs for one wicket. Shreyas has 7 runs in 5 balls and Venkatesh has 5 runs in 6 balls.
IPL 2022 KKR vs DC: Chetan Sakaria bowls Aaron Finch
Chetan Sakaria brought the second over for Delhi Capitals. On his second ball, Rovman Powell dropped the catch of Aaron Finch to the left of deep square leg. However, Finch could not take advantage of this life-giving. He got bowled on the very next ball. Finch returned to the pavilion after scoring 3 runs in 7 balls. When Finch was dismissed, only 4 runs were added to KKR’s account in 1.3 overs. Shreyas Iyer has come to the crease in place of Finch.
DC vs KKR Live Match Score: Finch survives being lbw
Aaron Finch and Venkatesh Iyer opened the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders. Mustafizur Rahman brought the first over for Delhi Capitals. Mustafizur’s first ball was wide. In this way KKR’s account opened from wide. There were also beats on the second ball of Finch Mustafizur. Had the bowlers taken a review, the decision could have been reversed.
KKR vs DC Live Match Score: David Warner can be a problem for KKR
Among the batsmen who have scored at least 100 runs this season, David Warner of Delhi Capitals has the highest strike rate of 171 in the powerplays. Sunil Narine needs to send one more batsman to the pavilion to take 150 wickets in IPL. Prithvi Shaw has an average of 56 and a strike rate of 171 against Kolkata Knight Riders. This is his best strike rate against any team in IPL.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Kolkata Knight Riders has a 55% success rate against Delhi Capitals
So far 31 matches have been played in IPL between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Out of these, Delhi Capitals (DC) have won 14 and Kolkata Knight Riders 16. A match between the two in IPL 2008 was cancelled. 23 matches have been played between the two in India. Out of these, DC has won 9 and KKR has won 13. In the last 5 matches played between the two, KKR has won 3 and DC has won 2.
KKR 8th and Delhi Capitals 7th in IPL 2022 points table
Delhi Capitals are 7th with 3 wins in 7 matches and Kolkata Knight Riders are 8th with 3 wins in 8 matches. KKR have lost their last 4 matches. In such a situation, his efforts will be to return to the path of victory. Delhi Capitals also lost their last match at the hands of Rajasthan Royals by 15 runs. His effort will also be to beat KKR to improve their position in the IPL 2022 points table.
Here is the playing XI of Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Inderjit (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Harshit Rana.
Here is the playing XI of Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakaria, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav.
Such is the mood of the pitch
This is the second match in a row on this pitch. In the last match we saw that the ball was coming well on the bat. However, the bowlers were missing their length in the death overs last night. If this happens even today, the batsmen will have silver.
IPL 2022, DC vs KKR Live Score: This is the second match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Earlier, the match was played between the two on April 10. Then Delhi Capitals won by 44 runs. Kolkata Knight Riders have started with 4 different opening pairs in their last 4 matches. His highest partnership for the first wicket in IPL 2022 has been just 43 runs. Prithvi Shaw has scored five fifties in 7 innings against KKR. Delhi Capitals has so far taken only 8 wickets in the Powerplay in IPL 2022. This is the lowest among all the teams in IPL 2022.
