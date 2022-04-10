IPL 2022 DC vs KKR Match Preview Big test of Rishabh Pant against Shreyas Iyer team

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant will face a big challenge in the Indian Premier League match here on Sunday when his team takes on table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), led by former captain Shreyas Iyer. Iyer, who played a key role in strengthening the Delhi franchise in the IPL, took the team to the final in 2020. But due to injury, he could not play in the first half of last season, due to which Pant was given the responsibility of captaincy in his place. And then the Delhi franchise didn’t even retain the 27-year-old Iyer, which led to KKR buying him in the auction.

Under Iyer’s captaincy, KKR are leading the table with six points from four matches and their only loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, started off with a win and then faced a series of defeats, keeping them at the seventh position. Both Pant and Iyer are being touted as the future captains of the Indian team and it will be interesting to see how both of them perform in this match. However, the wicket-keeper batsman must be feeling a bit of pressure as his team has won just one match so far.

Delhi Capitals lost to the new IPL team Lucknow Super Giants in a close match while they also had to face defeat against another new team Gujarat Titans. However, the bowling unit was strengthened by the return of fast bowler Enrique Norcia, who was recovering from injury. The South African bowler, who hasn’t bowled since the T20 World Cup in November, is certainly not looking to be in his form.

Despite a lot of options, the bowling unit has not shown the antidote, conceding a lot of runs against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. Mustafizur Rahman has been a top-performing bowler for them but others have not been able to support him well. Their batting unit has also not looked so strong with skipper Pant again expected to score as many runs with the bat as possible. The team will be hoping for a strong start from Prithvi Shaw and opener David Warner as their middle order has not done anything amazing yet. Shaw scored 61 runs in 34 balls against the team of Lucknow.

The morale of KKR’s team is very high ahead of this match, which defeated Mumbai Indians in the last match in which Pat Cummins scored 56 runs in 15 balls. Former champion KKR is playing as such a strong unit that is capable of facing any situation. Umesh Yadav has been in fine form who has impressed in the powerplays and his pace attack combined with Australia’s Cummins is strong enough to trouble the non-experienced Delhi batsmen.

Spinners Varun Chakraborty and Sunil Narine can also contribute significantly in this. Venkatesh Iyer shone with the bat in the last match but the experienced Ajinkya Rahane is finding it difficult to see how long the team management gives him chances. Captain Iyer will also try to play a big innings. Brabourne’s pitch has worked well for the batsmen with dew playing no role in the day’s play so the captain would like to bat first.

The teams are as follows:

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Aaron Finch, Abhijit Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Inderjit, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasik Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakraborty, Aman Khan, Andre Russell , Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammad Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

Delhi Capitals:

Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrik Norkia, Chetan Sakarya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav , Mitchell Marsh, Praveen Dubey, Ripple Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhul, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.