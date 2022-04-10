IPL 2022 DC vs KKR Wasim Jaffer and Harbhajan Singh reaction on Kuldeep Yadav- ‘If you leave me, you will regret a lot’, Jaffer took a pinch of KKR about Kuldeep, Bhajji also said this

Kuldeep Yadav of Delhi Capitals (DC) performed brilliantly against his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2022. He took 4 for 34 in four overs, out of which three wickets came in the last over. He sent Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine and Umesh Yadav to the pavilion in this over. Thanks to his performance, Delhi won by 44 runs.

This left-arm chinaman spinner was released by Kolkata last year. Prior to that he had eight seasons with the Knight Riders. He played only 14 matches for KKR in the last three seasons and did not play last year due to injury. Wasim Jaffer trolled Kolkata after his brilliant performance in Sunday’s match. At the same time, Harbhajan praised the spinner.

Jaffer tweeted Vicky Kaushal’s photo. It is written on it that whatever you leave leaving me, you will regret a lot. Also he has tagged Kuldeep. He has also tagged Delhi and Kolkata. On the other hand, Harbhajan Singh tweeted and wrote that Kuldeep Yadav game changer. What a spell…4 wickets.

Delhi and Kolkata’s tweet regarding Shreyas-Kuldeep- Kolkata captain Shreyas Iyer used to play for Delhi earlier. He also captained the team in one season. In such a situation, Delhi tweeted and said that this time in a different jersey, but it is always good to see you taking guard. The right-handed batsman scored 54 runs in 33 balls.

Kolkata’s reply to Delhi’s tweet- Replying to Delhi’s tweet, Kolkata said that seeing Kuldeep Yadav, we feel the same way. Batting first, Delhi scored 215 for 5 wickets. David Warner took 61, Prithvi Shaw 51 and Sunil Narine took two wickets for 21 runs. On the other hand, Iyer played an innings of 54 runs for Kolkata. Kuldeep took 4 and Khaleel took 3 wickets.